Having already welcomed Issahaku Fatawu on a permanent basis this summer, Leicester City are now reportedly set to sign their second fresh face of the window in a bargain deal.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes have instantly been given a mountain to climb next season after losing both Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea on top of the pending consequences for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

The man left tasked with climbing that mountain is Steve Cooper. The former Nottingham Forest boss will be well aware of the challenge that awaits, but has at least welcomed Fatawu on a permanent basis in preparation for such a task.

What's more, Cooper may yet get more names through the door, with those at The King Power Stadium reportedly set to welcome a player with plenty of Premier League experience in a bargain deal.

According to The Telegraph, Bobby De Cordova-Reid is set to undergo a medical at Leicester before completing a free move following the expiry of his Fulham contract at the end of last season. The winger rejected offers to extend his deal at the London club and is now on course to become Cooper's second signing of the summer at Leicester.

Earning a reported £35,000-a-week in West London, Reid represents a smart piece of business from Leicester, who have ticked the box for Premier League experience and versatility ahead of next season. As the Foxes look to replace the firepower of Dewsbury-Hall, welcoming Reid could go a long way this summer.

"Great" Reid offers crucial versatility

If it is to be a quiet summer at Leicester amid PSR concerns, then signing players who can solve more than just one problem will be the key. And that's exactly what Reid is capable of doing. The former Fulham man can play on the right of a back five, right-wing, central midfield and attacking midfield to hand Cooper a significant attacking boost in the absence of the likes of Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Summing up the winger's impact, Marco Silva was full of praise for Reid at Fulham, telling Sky Sports after he scored against Rotherham in January: "He deserves it because he's a top professional, he's a vocal guy and one of the great examples we have at the club in terms of focus, able to play in any position and he's always there.

"He deserves all the credit and he deserves these good moments and good weeks. It's important for us and him because he needs these type of moments to lift his confidence and he needs the confidence to keep going in the direction we want him to be. "Bobby has the capacity to score and tonight it was a great strike from him."

Now, it's Leicester who will reportedly benefit from what could quickly turn into one of their smartest deals of the summer.