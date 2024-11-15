Leicester City are looking to add another forward to their ranks in January, and have identified their latest target as they seek to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Leicester City best of the promoted sides

Steve Cooper has guided Leicester clear of the relegation zone in the early part of the Premier League season, with the Foxes three points clear of the drop as things stand and sitting 15th, ahead of both Southampton and Ipswich, who were promoted from the Championship with them.

It follows a tricky summer which saw them hamstrung by financial fair play and transfer issues, though they eventually managed to spend in excess of £70m on new faces.

Their standout star has been Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte, who has managed three goals and two assists so far this season, while 20-year-old Abdul Fatawu has also made an impressive start to life at the King Power after sealing a permanent move.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy continues to prove reliable in front of goal. Now 37-years-old, the former non-league striker tops the Foxes goalscoring leaderboards with four goals and an assist.

Leicester City's top goalscoreres 24/25 Jamie Vardy 4 Facundo Buonanotte 3 James Justin 2 Stephy Mavididi 2 Jordan Ayew 2

However, in an ideal world he cannot start every game given his age, and without him leading the line Cooper's side look somewhat toothless, with the Foxes comprehensively beaten by Manchester United in the one game Vardy missed this season, with free transfer Jordan Ayew looking well off the pace.

As a result, January reinforcements are key for Leicester to continue to avoid the drop, and they appear to have found a potential bargain.

Leicester City keen on Ligue 1 striker

That is according to AfricaFoot [Via Sport Witness], who report that Leicester City are very keen on signing Ligue 1 outcast Mostafa Mohamed from Nantes this winter.

The Egyptian forward joined the French side from Galatasaray 18 months ago after a successful loan spell, but after a strong first season he has seen his game time reduced this time around. He has started just four of his side's Ligue 1 games this season, scoring just once in that time.

Related European winner and 4-2-3-1 specialist both eyeing Leicester manager job Two out of work managers are interested in taking over from Cooper should Leicester decide to sack him.

And the report claims that he is seeking more game time, wanting to leave the club as a result, with Leicester "looking to sign" the forward in the New Year. Though he is under contract until 2027, taking home £28,000 a week in France, it is understood that Nantes are willing to cash in on him for 10m euros (£8m), which would represent close to double the amount they signed him for.

A new striker is a must for Cooper's side, and Mohamed has proven pedigree, while he also shares an agent with summer signing Caleb Okoli which could make a deal even easier to complete in what is traditionally a tough window to do business in. Could he be the man to help fire Leicester City to safety?