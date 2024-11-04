Leicester City are monitoring an “unplayable” star as they look to make a move in next summer’s transfer window, according to a recent report. The Foxes rescued a point over the weekend, as they scored towards the dying embers of their game against Ipswich Town. That result continues their steady recovery in recent weeks, as they now sit five points clear of relegation.

Leicester snatch a draw at Ipswich

Despite the Foxes being promoted back to the Championship and Steve Cooper replacing Enzo Maresca in the summer, the Leicester boss was already coming under significant pressure.

A poor start to the campaign put Cooper under pressure, and even when they claimed their first Premier League win back in October, Cooper’s future wasn’t certain, but with a win over Southampton and a draw at Ipswich, the pressure may be starting to ease.

Leicester secured a point at Portman Road thanks to Jordan Ayew’s 90+4-minute goal, and Cooper felt it was the least his side deserved.

He said: "We've shown that more than once this season; it's a good sign you can bring people off and can still make an impact in the game. On the performance, when we were good, we were superior. There were moments when we weren't good. They scored an excellent goal. I think the game was always going to be determined by the level we played at.

"We allowed Ipswich spells to get some momentum in the game. We kept going, and I felt like that goal was coming. I felt like we deserved to win, but it's a miles better result for us than it is for them."

Leicester chiefs plotting long-term transfer plan for Ipswich winger

According to The Sun, Leicester City are keeping a close eye on Jack Clarke at Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in the summer from Sunderland in a deal worth £15 million, but it has been a testing time for the winger, as he’s yet to score in the league, in fact he has yet to manage a shot on target in 335 minutes of football. This comes after he scored 27 goals in 94 games for the Black Cats.

Clarke, who has been described as “unplayable” by pundit Adrian Clarke, signed a contract until 2029, meaning Ipswich will likely be in no rush to sell a player they have only just bought. However, Leicester are monitoring the winger and have a long-term transfer plan in mind.

This is because they will be unable to sign Clarke in January, given the fact he has already played for Sunderland and Ipswich this season. Therefore, the Foxes are putting a plan in place where they will look to sign Clarke next summer as they try to improve their attacking options ahead of what is hopefully another year in the top flight.

Jack Clarke's Ipswich Town stats Apps 9 Goals 0 Assists 1

Clarke has had experience of the Premier League before this season, as he played for Tottenham Hotspur, but it wasn’t a move that worked out. His switch to Portman Road hasn’t got much better so far, and if Leicester stay in the top flight, they will be hoping they can provide the platform for him to flourish.