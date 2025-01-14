As they look to use the January transfer window to their advantage in the race to avoid Premier League relegation, Leicester City are reportedly plotting a move to welcome back a familiar face this month.

Leicester City transfer news

The Foxes were at least given some reprieve away from Premier League action when they squared off against Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup and swept past the Championship side in a 6-2 thrashing, but there's no doubt that they'll be fully focused on escaping the dropzone rather than domestic glory. And with Crystal Palace up next, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side must take that goalscoring form from QPR into a crucial relegation six-pointer.

Of course, alongside a flurry of fixtures this month, Leicester also have the chance to strengthen courtesy of the January transfer window. In that regard, the Foxes have already been linked to names such as Miguel Almiron, as Newcastle United look to cash-in on their struggling winger in what could be a move to boost Leicester's survival chances.

Before any fresh name, however, those at The King Power Stadium could welcome back a familiar face. According to The Boot Room, Leicester are now plotting a reunion with Ben Chilwell, who is desperate to leave Chelsea after becoming an outcast at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca, who has admitted the player will probably go.

The left-back would certainly have to hit the ground running to get fans back on side after swapping Leicester for Chelsea in 2020 in deal worth a reported £45m, but there's no doubt that he still has more than enough left in the tank to drag his former side to survival.

Potentially a full-circle moment, Chilwell should take the opportunity to complete a return with both hands if Leicester come calling this month, but he will of course have to take a significant hit to his current £200,000-a-week wages.

Chilwell desperately needs Chelsea exit

Once a Chelsea vice-captain and Champions League winner, Chilwell now desperately needs a move away from Stamford Bridge like a number of his teammates who have been cast aside and shown the door at the London club. At just 28 years old and with a World Cup coming up next year, the Englishman has the perfect chance to return to his best and earn back his England place as Thomas Tuchel looks to make his mark.

In doing exactly that, the defender would be making up for his previous discretions at Leicester too, whose survival chances would only increase by welcoming such experience.

Speaking to reporters, Maresca revealed that Chilwell will be allowed to leave Chelsea this month, saying via TNT Sports: "Because players want to play more so there's probably chances for them to leave.

"But Ben has been top. I have to say that, he has been top. Very professional, works hard. I feel shame because of that situation, but in terms of behaviour, he has been very good."

Before the end of the month, Chilwell simply must move on from his recent Chelsea struggles, whether that results in a Leicester reunion or a move elsewhere in the coming weeks.