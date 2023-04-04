Leicester City have placed Adi Hutter on their shortlist of managers to replace Brendan Rodgers, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Who could Leicester appoint as their new manager?

Leicester have already started work on finding a replacement for Rodgers, with the Daily Mail reporting they were interested to know Graham Potter's plans upon leaving Chelsea, but they have not received the response they were hoping for.

According to talkSPORT sources, the hierarchy at the club are long-term admirers of Potter, but he has rejected the approach from the Foxes, as he is looking to take some time out of football after his sacking,

As per Marca (via Sport Witness), Leicester have even gone as far as to make an offer for a manager already, with Rafa Benitez being approached, but he is yet to give a definitive answer about whether he is interested in the job.

According to Falk, the east Midlands club have also placed Hutter on their shortlist, with the Austrian having been out of work since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach since last May.

There is yet to be any concrete talks between the Foxes and the 53-year-old, but it appears as though he will certainly be considered in the coming weeks.

Should Leicester appoint Adi Hutter as manager?

The former Monchengladbach boss has experience managing teams playing in European competition, having overseen 44 matches in the Europa League, leading Eintracht Frankfurt to the semi-final stage in the 2018-19 season.

During his time with Frankfurt, the Hohenems-born tactician was hailed by members of the media for the "excellent" job he did, averaging 1.65 points per match, which is higher than current manager Oliver Glasner, who has averaged 1.52.

However, there may be some understandable reservations about bringing in Hutter, as he has no prior experience managing in English football, so his appointment would be a real risk at such a crucial stage of the season.

Not only that, but he has not enjoyed a great deal of success in his managerial career, failing to win a trophy outside of Switzerland and Austria - last doing so as Young Boys manager in the 2017/18 season.

It is vital Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha gets the next appointment right, given that Leicester are two points from safety with just ten games to go, and so it may be worth bringing in a manager with Premier League experience on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.