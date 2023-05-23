Leicester City manager Dean Smith doesn't expect to be in charge at the King Power Stadium next season, according to a new update.

Is Smith doing a good job at Leicester?

The former Aston Villa boss replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Foxes hotseat last month, coming in on a short-term basis as he looked to keep them in the Premier League. Things haven't panned out too successfully, however, with Leicester now in serious danger of heading to the Championship next weekend.

Monday's 0-0 draw away to Newcastle United means they will have to win at home to West Ham on Sunday afternoon and hope that Everton fail to beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park in order to remain in the top flight.

The performance at St James' Park was extremely cautious - their first shot of the game was in second-half stoppage time - and while a point away to a team who have qualified for next season's Champions League is quite commendable, there was a real lack of ambition on show. It again raised question marks over the job Smith is doing and whether he will still be Leicester's manager once the 2023/24 season gets underway.

Will Smith be in charge next season?

According to Football Insider, the 52-year-old has "told friends" that he doesn’t believe he will be at the King Power beyond the summer. The report goes on to state: "Even if Smith oversees a remarkable escape from relegation, he is not expected to land the managerial post on a permanent basis."

Instead, Leicester are believed to have earmarked Graham Potter as Smith's preferred successor.

In truth, Smith always felt like a short-term appointment at Leicester, much in the same way Sam Allardyce arguably is at Leeds United, so it is no great shock to hear that he thinks his future lies elsewhere.

If the Englishman was to pull off a stunning safety mission on Sunday and keep the Foxes up, those high up at the club could have a change of heart, but Potter does feel like a more exciting choice moving forward, even in the event of relegation.

Things may have gone badly for the Englishman at Chelsea, but the Blues have been a mess all season long and it would be unfair to judge him too harshly, instead focusing on the superb job he did in charge of Brighton, playing attack-minded football and finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.