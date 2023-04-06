Leicester City are considering appointing former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch to replace Brendan Rodgers as manager, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Did Brendan Rodgers deserve to be sacked?

The decision to sack Rodgers cannot have been easy for chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, given the success the Northern Irishman has brought to the club since joining from Celtic, most notably leading them to their first-ever FA Cup, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 final.

The 50-year-old has now spoken to the media about his departure, making it clear how proud he is to have secured European qualification in consecutive seasons, a remarkable achievement for the Foxes.

That said, the current campaign has been well below par, and Srivaddhanaprabha made the decision to sack the manager after a run of six Premier League games without a win, and in real trouble of being relegated to the Championship.

As such, it was an understandable decision from the Leicester hierarchy, but their next appointment will be crucial, given that they are currently two points from safety, with only nine league games left to play.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Romano provided an update on who the Foxes may target to replace Rodgers, claiming that Marsch will be "considered" - however, he is not the only target they have in mind.

Rafa Benitez is said to have been "in the frame" since Sunday, while Ralph Hasenhuttl and Oscar Garcia have also emerged as potential options.

Would Jesse Marsch be a good appointment for Leicester?

There is some indication the American could be a shrewd appointment for Leicester, as he has experience in a relegation battle, managing to preserve Leeds' Premier League status last season after going on a five-game unbeaten run from March to April.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the 49-year-old has experience winning silverware, leading both New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg to success, but there are question marks about whether he's cut out for English football.

During his time with Leeds, the Wisconsin-born coach averaged just 1.16 points per match - far lower than replacement Javi Gracia has at this stage, with the Spaniard managing to turn around the Whites' fortunes in his seven-game stint as manager, with an average of 1.43.

As such, Leicester are perhaps better off focusing on other targets, and Hasenhuttl is a very interesting option, given his extensive Premier League experience, taking charge of Southampton for 173 matches.