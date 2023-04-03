Leicester City are reportedly lining upa move for Rafa Benitez as their new manager, following Brendan Rodgers' departure.

Who is next at Leicester after Rodgers?

On Sunday, Rodgers' time as Foxes boss came to an end, with both he and the club mutually agreeing that it was the right time to part ways. It came after a dreadful run of form that has seen Leicester drift into the Premier League relegation zone, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace the final straw.

The search is now on to find the Northern Irishman's successor at the King Power Stadium, with a host of names likely to be thrown into the hat. One individual who has already emerged as a potential target is Graham Potter, who was relieved of his duties at Chelsea on Sunday, too, and could be a strong contender to come in and guide Leicester to safety.

Now, another update has emerged, with a hugely experienced manager seen as a possible option to come in.

Could Benitez be the next Foxes boss?

According to Marca [via Sport Witness], Leicester are "knocking on the door" of Benitez, seeing him as a front-runner to join the club and pick up the pieces. The Spaniard is currently without a club and could be keen for a new challenge, having not had a job since leaving Everton last year after an unsuccessful stint at Goodison Park.

The report even claims that the Foxes have presented the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle United boss with an offer, although he is yet to respond to them as he weighs up his options.

Benitez, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, could prove to be an inspired appointment by Leicester if they end up striking a deal, coming in as a more experienced and proven option than Potter. Granted, the ex-Brighton manager could be the fresher, more attack-minded choice, but he may not be as ready for a Premier League relegation battle.

It could even be argued that Benitez is one of the standout managers in Europe over the past 20 years or so, with his stock falling lately but Champions League glory coming his way with Liverpool back in 2005, as well as a Europa League triumph with Chelsea in 2013.

He has been in charge of some of Europe's biggest clubs and never lost to Rodgers, and his tactical brilliance and winning mentality could help Leicester remain in the Premier League, before rebuilding this summer, next season and beyond.