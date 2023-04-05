Leicester City have former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl "on the radar" as a potential replacement for Brendan Rodgers, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Leicester manager news?

Leicester have already received a setback in their pursuit of a new manager, with Graham Potter rejecting the chance to take over at the King Power Stadium. However, there are plenty of other targets still being considered by chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Adi Hutter has been shortlisted by the Foxes, although there has not yet been any concrete talks with the former Borussia Monchengladbach boss, while they are also said to be eyeing a move for Rafa Benitez, even going as far as to make an offer for the Spaniard.

However, Romano has since clarified that Leicester's interest is tentative at this stage, saying: "I also heard some rumours of Rafa Benitez but I'm told that at the moment it is not something advanced or that concrete."

Taking to Twitter, the transfer guru has claimed that Benitez has been "in the frame since Sunday", while he also confirmed that Hasenhuttl is one of the coaches that Srivaddhanaprabha has "on the radar" to replace Rodgers.

Romano's phrasing suggests that talks are yet to be held with the former Southampton boss, however it is certainly something to look out for in the coming days.

Should Leicester appoint Ralph Hasenhuttl?

There is likely to be some scepticism surrounding the Foxes' interest in the 55-year-old, given that he was sacked by the Saints in November, leaving them in the relegation zone, however, their performance since his departure indicates the squad is simply not good enough, as they are now four points from safety.

Hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media, the Austrian spent nearly four years on the south coast, taking charge of 173 games, meaning he has the requisite experience of managing a Premier League club, which could be crucial at this stage of the season.

Not only that, but he also oversaw RB Leipzig's rise to become contenders at the top of the Bundesliga, achieving a second-place finish in the 2016/17 season, a remarkable accomplishment, given that it was their first season in the German top flight.

Although Hasenhuttl struggled towards the end of his tenure at Southampton, his previous success indicates he could go on to be a real success somewhere else, and Leicester should undoubtedly consider him as their next manager.