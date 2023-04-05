Leicester City are on the hunt for a new manager having sacked Brendan Rodgers just a matter of days ago.

What’s the latest Leicester manager news?

Rodgers performed admirably during his role at the King Power, notably winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

However, he was given his marching orders last weekend with the Foxes now rooted firmly in the relegation zone.

It’s thought a permanent hire may not be made until the summer, where according to Sky Sports, Thomas Frank is an option to succeed Rodgers.

The Brentford boss has worked wonders with the London club as they sit ninth in the Premier League, a position Leicester should be occupying given their recent history.

Should Leicester hire Thomas Frank?

The job the Dane has performed with the Bees is nothing short of miraculous.

They were promoted from the Championship with a brand of swashbuckling football and they haven’t changed their style since competing with the big boys.

Fortunately for Brentford, it’s paid off with Frank’s men now in with a realistic possibility of securing European football next term.

The “special” tactician - as dubbed by Ben Mee - would surely be a better option than a number of candidates for the role, notably Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard has a wonderful CV that includes a spell with Real Madrid, a Champions League triumph with Liverpool and a promotion with Newcastle.

Yet, his recent performance is hardly anything to shout about with Benitez tasked with awakening a somewhat sleeping giant in the form of Everton, only to be sacked while relegation-threatened last term.

He would walk into a similar setting in the Midlands if he were to be given the gig right now, so it certainly feels like a case of the wrong job at the wrong time.

Frank, on the other hand, has a much better recent history.

Promotion from the second tier was one thing but for Brentford to be sitting inside the top half of the Premier League is nothing short of miraculous.

They have done so with a style of football that would certainly suit Leicester too.

Predominantly playing in a 4-3-3 shape, they rely on intense pressing and speedy attacks.

Does that remind you of anyone? Perhaps the days of Claudio Ranieri and Jamie Vardy’s peak at the top level.

Although the Leicester great doesn’t possess the height of an Ivan Toney - the third-highest scorer in the top-flight this term - he is the focal point with the ball always aimed at finding him.

They aren’t just phenomenal on the counter-attack, a style of play that saw them beat Manchester City on their own patch, but they’re also brilliant when it comes to winning duels.

Indeed, no side has won more aerial battles this term than Brentford.

Furthermore, they are adept at set-pieces, with the Bees having scored a joint-league-high of 12 goals from dead ball scenarios in 2022/23.

That is likely to have creative maestro James Maddison licking his lips should Frank arrive at the King Power, with the great Dane having already admitted that the England international is “incredible.”

All the signs point to improvement under the 49-year-old, it’s just a shame they might already be down before they get a chance to have a deeper discussion about his appointment in the summer.