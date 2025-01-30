Ahead of this weekend's crucial relegation six-pointer against Everton, Leicester City are now reportedly preparing the documents to sign an attacking addition who could yet arrive in time to face the Toffees.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes currently sit one point above the dropzone after coming from behind to shock Tottenham Hotspur last time out and there's no doubt that they'll be desperate to make it two wins in two against Everton.

Three points would even take Ruud van Nistelrooy's side within three points of the Toffees and could leave them as many as four points above the bottom three if Wolves fail to secure victory of their own against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, as the action continues on the pitch, those at The King Power could be set for a busy few days away from the action and in the transfer market as the window approaches Monday's deadline.

Having already signed defender Woyo Coulibaly this month, the Foxes have reportedly set their sights on signing a reinforcement at the opposite end of Van Nistelrooy's squad who may even arrive in time to face Everton.

According to De Telegraph in the Netherlands, Leicester are now preparing the official documents to sign Chuba Akpom from Ajax before the deadline in a deal that could even see the forward arrive in time to secure registration and make his debut this weekend.

In a swift move, the Premier League strugglers have gone from an interested party to Akpom's likely destination. The forward now looks set to return to English football less than two years after swapping Middlesbrough for Ajax before enduring a mixed spell in the Netherlands.

Finally set to earn his Premier League chance nonetheless, Akpom could certainly play his part in dragging Leicester to survival this season.

"Terrific" Akpom will ease Vardy responsibility

It's never a good sign when a side battling relegation are relying so heavily on a 38-year-old striker - no matter how impressive that striker still is despite his age. For Leicester, it was always going to be a problem if Jamie Vardy began to show his age and one that would have undoubtedly played a part in their potential relegation. Akpom's arrival should instantly ease that fear, however.

The 29-year-old will ease the burden on Vardy and share the goalscoring responsibility if he completes a move before Monday's deadline, especially if he manages to rediscover the record-breaking form he was in at Middlesbrough.

After Akpom became the first Boro striker in over 30 years to hit the 20-goal mark in 2023, manager Michael Carrick told reporters as relayed by ITV: "It's a terrific achievement," said Carrick of Akpom hitting and then moving beyond the 20-goal mark.

"It's not easy to score that many goals. He's scored all different type of goals for us since I've been here. I thought his performance was fantastic.

"He gets credit for his goals but his performance all round was terrific. And because we have threats in different areas, he ends up getting a bit more space. To score that many goals, hopefully he can carry on and set a new target for himself."