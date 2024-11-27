Leicester City are now prepared to shell out £2m to secure their next manager after parting ways with Steve Cooper, it has been reported, and he is keen to move to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester part ways with Steve Cooper

Leicester City announced that they had parted ways with Cooper 24 hours after their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in their most recent Premier League outing, with the news coming as a shock to plenty.

Though they had only won twice all season, the Foxes remained clear of the relegation zone and had faced tough fixtures that included games against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in their opening games.

Leicester City's Premier League record under Cooper Played 11 Won 2 Lost 6 Goals Scored 14 Goals Conceded 22 Points Per Game 0.82

"Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect", an official statement read.

"Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

"Men's first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible."

There has since been plenty of speculation about who could come in to take the hot seat at the King Power Stadium, with Ruud Van Nistelrooy heavily linked with the vacancy, while the likes of David Moyes and Graham Potter have also been touted as possibilities. Now, though, a new option has emerged.

Leicester ready to pay £2m to secure top choice manager

That comes according to reports in Spain, which insist that the Foxes are continuing to keep close tabs on West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, and are now ready to trigger the £2m release clause in his contract at The Hawthorns.

Corberan has enjoyed a strong spell at West Brom, though he is currently going through something of a slump himself, with the Baggies having won just one of their last 11 outings and having drawn eight of those games.

Nonetheless, he has been labelled an "elite" coach by Football recruitment expert Petar Petrov on X, who claimed that "the job of an elite coach is to push his team to a level above what is expected of that group of players. That's what Carlos Corberán is doing at West Brom and what he did previously at Huddersfield Town".

That would certainly be what he would have to do at Leicester too, with the current Foxes squad awash with Championship talent and few true superstars among their ranks.

As per Marca [via Sport Witness], Leicester City are ready to pay Corberan’s £2m release clause at West Brom, and they believe that he could be the man to steer them away from the drop zone.

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport add that "Corberan would be keen on the job, and he would even be willing to leave West Brom during the middle of the season if he was offered the job in the East Midlands".

The Baggies boss is "seen as a strong, stylistic fit and Leicester believe that the Spaniard would be able to build upon Maresca's system", with the players having shown their desire to return to that sort of football already this season.

