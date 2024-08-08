With the opening day of the Premier League season just over a week away, Leicester City are reportedly set to make an official offer in an attempt to sign a player who knows all about England's top flight.

Leicester transfer news

Whilst they haven't been able to splash the cash so far this summer, Leicester have still managed to welcome a number of reinforcements. The likes of Issahaku Fatawu, Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding and Bobby De Cordova-Reid have all arrived to hand Steve Cooper's side a boost as they look to simultaneously complete their business and avoid crossing the profit and sustainability line.

That said, the Foxes could still make at least one statement-signing before the window slams shut at the end of the month in what could yet strengthen Cooper's new side enough to avoid relegation at the first time of asking.

According to De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Leicester are set to make an official offer to sign Steven Bergwijn from Ajax in a deal that could be worth close to €20m (£17m). Those at the King Power are reportedly unwilling to go above that price, however, in what could yet make negotiations difficult to sign the winger, who earns £75k-a-week in the Eredivisie.

Of course, Bergwijn is already a familiar name with Premier League fans, having previously played for Tottenham Hotspur from 2020 to the summer of 2022. It was in that time that the King Power became all too aware of the Netherlands international's quality, as he netted a dramatic brace to seal a 3-2 victory over Leicester.

If the winger does seal a move to the Foxes this summer, then it's fair to say that he'll have quite the making up to do.

"Great" Bergwijn would be an impressive coup

Whilst he was only able to show glimpses of his best form during his time at Spurs, Bergwijn may now have the opportunity to prove himself once and for all in the Premier League, courtesy of Leicester. For £17m, he would have to hit the ground running, however, as last season's stats showed he is more than capable of - scoring 13 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions.

Earning the praise of former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho after scoring a debut winner against Manchester City, the current Fenerbahce manager said via TNT Sports: "The goal was a great goal and so important for us. (It was) the icing on the cake of a very good performance. Independent of the goal his performance was very good, very solid, very mature."

Now an experienced player at 26 years old, Bergwijn could get the opportunity to become the main man at Leicester this summer.