Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, The Foxes now have the task of choosing a permanent manager to try and guide the former Premier League champions back to England’s top division.

Per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is named on the shortlist of targets that includes Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, former Manchester United coach Scott McKenna and current interim head coach Dean Smith.

Who will be Leicester’s next manager?

According to McGrath, Smith has 'some support' from within the organisation despite his failure to keep Leicester in the Premier League.

The club have held talks with Smith over his future after the former Aston Villa manager achieved two wins and three draws in his eight matches in charge at the King Power Stadium.

Smith is a name on a long list of potential targets, including former Premier League manager Scott Parker.

According to McGrath, other targets include Man City first-team head coach Maresca, who was considered by Southampton earlier in the season as their potential head coach following the departure of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Leicester will have to wait until after this weekend’s Champions League final if they want to speak to the 43-year-old.

McGrath names McKenna, the current Ipswich manager and former assistant coach at Man Utd, as well as former Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as potential candidates to become Leicester manager for the upcoming season too.

Should Scott Parker become Leicester manager?

It’s hard to think Parker would be a popular choice to become manager amongst the Leicester faithful.

Parker was sacked by AFC Bournemouth after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool at the end of August and moved to Belgium to manage Club Brugge following the disappointment with The Cherries.

Parker would go on to manager Club Brugge after the Bournemouth sacking, but his stint in Belgium proved to be a disaster.

The former West Ham and Spurs midfielder, now 42, received his second sacking of the season in March following a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Benfica in the Champions League round of 16.

In a brief club statement, Club Brugge stated: 'In 12 games, the Briton could only win 2 times' - that's a win rate of just 16%.

The former England international has been without a club since his disappointing tenure in Belgium, but the opening at Leicester could present an opportunity for the Englishman to bounce back.

No matter who becomes The Foxes' next boss, they will have a serious rebuilding job on their hands.

The club confirmed the departures of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Tete, Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey on Monday night.

It also looks likely that stars James Maddison and Harvey Barnes will be leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.