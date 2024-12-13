Leicester City have reportedly made their first move in the transfer market under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy by submitting a bid for a promising young midfielder.

After a dismal start to the season under Steve Cooper, Leicester look reborn under new boss Van Nistelrooy. After guiding the Foxes to an emphatic 3-1 victory over West Ham United in his first game in charge, the Dutchman's side then pulled off a dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 with high-flying Brighton at the weekend.

Though the whole squad has shown immediate signs of improvement, it is veteran striker Jamie Vardy who looks most rejuvenated.

The Englishman scored against both West Ham and Brighton, and also provided the crucial assist for Leicester's late leveler against the Seagulls. Speaking about Vardy, who now has 142 Premier League goals to his name, following the draw with Brighton, Van Nistelrooy hailed him as "top-class."

"If you are on the scoresheet and make an assist, then you have to say this result would not be possible without him."

Offer made for Banzuzi

While Leicester have no doubt already improved under Van Nistelrooy, the Dutchman will want to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. One of those is Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, who, according to Voetbal International, the Foxes have already made a "big offer" for ahead of the New Year.

Brighton, as well as an unnamed Ligue 1 club, are also interested in the 19-year-old Dutchman, claims Voetbal, but Leicester could have the advantage because they are and Leuven are owned by the same man, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leuven are understood to be holding out for £12.4 million for Banzuzi, who joined the club last summer from NAC Breda.

Since moving from NAC, Banzuzi has established himself as a key player for Chris Coleman's side, making 58 appearances and registering five goals and five assists. Voetbal reports that English scouts were present to watch him play in an U-21 match between the Netherlands and England last month, and were impressed with what they saw.

"The midfielder had a starting place and performed well," wrote the publication. "His brute, physical strength, combined with his great running ability, makes him an interesting option for many clubs in the Premier League."

In other Leicester City transfer news, the Foxes have also been linked with a move for Hertha Berlin’s Ibrahim Maza. Several Premier League clubs are reported to be keeping an eye on his situation, and he could be available for around £17 million in January.

Dubbed "one of the most exciting U19s in Germany" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig," Maza has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 18 games for Hertha, who play in Germany's second tier, this season.