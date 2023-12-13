Leicester City are believed to be battling one of their Championship rivals for the loan signing of an "incredible" player in the January transfer window.

Leicester chasing Championship glory

The Foxes may have suffered the misery of being relegated from the Premier League last season, but they haven't felt sorry for themselves, instead making a hugely promising start to the 2023/24 campaign. Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Leicester sit comfortably in the top two of the Championship table with 20 matches played, and if they win their game in hand they will overtake current leaders Ipswich Town.

They are the favourites to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with so many players in their squad top-flight talents who are arguably too good for this level, from Wilfred Ndidi to Jamie Vardy. Maresca will feel that some January signings will increase his side's chances of going up even more, however, and it looks as though they are keen on an exciting attacking star.

Leicester want to sign Amad Diallo

According to a fresh transfer report from Football Insider, Leicester are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan in January, but face competition from another Championship side.

"Leicester City and Sunderland are ready to take Man United winger Amad Diallo on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Monday (11 December) that Erik ten Hag is keen to take a look at Diallo in action for his side in the coming weeks after he returned from a serious knee injury.

"But it is believed that if he cannot make an impression before the end of January, Man United will sanction another loan exit for the Ivory Coast international."

It is also stated that some Premier League clubs are "monitoring" Diallo's situation, so there could be a huge battle to snap him up next month. The 21-year-old could be a wonderful loan signing by Leicester, having impressed on a temporary basis for Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals in 29 Championship starts, helping the Black Cats finish in the playoff places.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Diallo is very much at home in wide roles, and he could provide Maresca with an extra attacking spark at a time when legs could begin to tire in the second half of the season. His brilliance is summed up by Sunderland's Luke O'Nien, who said of him earlier this year:

"I said it the other day to someone, the day he came in, the standards he’s raised just in terms of what he does on the ball is incredible. [To Amad] So yeah, thank you, man! You’ve still got a job to do! But yeah he’s been incredible, we love him and I know the fans love him as well."

Diallo has shown that he can thrive in the Championship in the past, and assuming United allow him to leave on loan next month, snapping him up is a no-brainer for Leicester.