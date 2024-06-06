Leicester City will try to quickly move on from the Enzo Maresca saga that has plagued their off-season, with talk of the Italian's future clouding over the unbelievable Championship title win just secured for the Foxes.

Maresca has now officially relocated to Chelsea, in a move that was rumbling away for some time, and now all focus will now be on attempting to find a suitable heir to the successful if slightly hard-to-like 44-year-old, ahead of the East Midlands side returning back to the Premier League.

With the football at times slightly robotic, as the possession average for the season came in at a high 62.2% despite the goals not flooding in, the Foxes fans will want to be entertained more somewhat by his successor, even when moving up a division.

This potential replacement might not bring free-flowing football, but he could certainly get even more out of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall based on his approach elsewhere if given the reins.

Leicester talking to perfect Maresca successor

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed on social media that current West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is willing to quit his job post at the Hawthorns for the opportunity to take over at the King Power Stadium, blinded potentially by the allure of managing in the Premier League.

Talks have also now begun to take place between the two respective parties over a move, according to Tavolieri, with the Spaniard's stock obviously high after clinching a finish in the play-offs last term for the Baggies, with Burnley also reportedly keen on his services.

How Corberan could be perfect for Dewsbury-Hall

Once described as being "crazy" in his methods in an article by the Athletic by ex-Leeds United player Romario Vieira, with his obsessive nature making him an ideal right-hand man for Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds once upon a time to develop players, Corberan feels overdue a crack at managing in the elite division as a main boss, having failed twice to win promotion up to it.

This appointment could be music to the ears of Dewsbury-Hall potentially, who is fresh off a blistering campaign with the title-winners in central midfield, with the 4-2-3-1 formation Corberan regularly deploys enabling him to be played in two different positions even further forward or as a holding option, where he can excel in both freely.

It goes without saying that the homegrown Foxes man was integral for his side this season just gone on their way to title glory being sealed, finishing the season with 26 goal contributions which also saw him pick up a league-best 14 assists, after all the action had finished.

Playing all over the midfield areas this season, with seven appearances even seeing him take on a role as a holding midfielder where he shone with three assists and a goal tallied up, the current West Brom boss' preference of a 4-2-3-1 would suit him perfectly and would give him the freedom to be played wherever suits to get the most out of the blistering 25-year-old making the step back up.

Dewsbury-Hall's 23/24 numbers vs Alex Mowatt's numbers Stat - per 90 mins* Dewsbury-Hall Mowatt Games played 44 43 Goals scored 12 2 Assists 14 5 Touches* 62.3 65.2 Big chances created 20 4 Key passes* 2.5 1.4 Stats by Sofascore

Blowing away Alex Mowatt's numbers, who operates in a similar role back at Corberan's current club this season just gone, the Spaniard will also be overjoyed about potentially making the quick trip over to the East Midlands to work alongside the exceptional midfield talent, if Leicester can keep him around amidst previous interest in his services.

It could be a risky appointment, considering Corberan has only tasted the top-flight as an assistant manager, but a deserved jump-up would be coming his way if he is successful in being Maresca's heir.

Corberan will hope he can even get the better of Maresca when facing off against Chelsea, having lost both league clashes to his Foxes side last campaign along the way to play-off agony.