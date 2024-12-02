An “amazing” Leicester City January transfer target is keen on joining the club so he can play under Ruud van Nistelrooy, according to a new report. The Dutchman gets his Leicester reign underway on Tuesday evening, as the Foxes welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester transfer news

This is Van Nistelrooy’s first permanent role in England as a manager, and he will be hoping it goes as well as his interim spell in charge at Manchester United did. The first task for Nistelrooy is to turn this current form around, as the club have failed to win in their last six games in all competitions.

The good news for the new Leicester manager is that January is not far away, and he may already have his eye on a few players he would like to bring to the club. It has been reported that the Foxes are interested in signing Valencia forward Diego Lopez, as the young forward is seen as a “fundamental pillar of their sporting project”.

Leicester have also been linked with a move for Hertha Berlin’s Ibrahim Maza in the past, and he could be one they look to bring to the King Power Stadium in the New Year. There are several Premier League clubs keeping an eye on his situation, and he could be available for around £17 million. Van Nistelrooy’s arrival could help Leicester a lot when it comes to transfers, and that appears to be the case already, as one target is keen to join the club and play under the Dutchman.

Ferguson keen to sign for Leicester so he can play for Van Nistelrooy

According to Football Insider, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is keen to make the move to Leicester City as he wants to work under van Nistelrooy. The 20-year-old has been with the Seagulls since January 2021, but it wasn’t until the last two campaigns that he really started to impress in the first team.

In the 2022/23 season, Ferguson, who has been described as “amazing” by former teammate Alexis Mac Allister, scored six goals in 19 league games. He followed that up by scoring six goals again last season in 27 Premier League matches, but he has struggled for regular minutes in this campaign, starting just one of eight league games he has featured in.

Therefore, a loan move in January looks to be on the cards, and Leicester are interested in securing his services. This report now states that working under van Nistelrooy would be a “great opportunity” to develop his game, and while there is still work to be done on completing a deal, Ferguson is keen to make the move with the promise of increased playing time.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League record Apps 55 Goals 13 Assists 2

Leicester see the Republic of Ireland international as “pivotal” in their fight to stay in the league, but Brighton have yet to decide whether they will accept loan offers in January. Ferguson is keen to remain in the Premier League should he move and would welcome the chance of becoming a key player for the Foxes. Furthermore, he would love the chance to learn from van Nistelrooy, who knows what it takes to be a top striker in England.