Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is 'confident' he can keep hold of Belgium international Timothy Castagne this summer despite interest in his services from elsewhere, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Timothy Castagne leaving Leicester City?

According to Tutto Juve, Castagne would like to return to Italy this summer and join Juventus amid uncertainty over his future at the King Power Stadium, which has also alerted Fulham and several other Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old is believed not to be phased by Juventus being banned from competing in the Europa Conference League and his signature is viewed as a 'concrete goal' for the Old Lady as they aim to bolster their options in the full-back areas.

Alongside Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also interested in offering Castagne a return to the English top-flight; however, it is expected that Leicester City will hold out for a 'substantial fee' before allowing the £65k-a-week ace to depart, as per The Evening Standard.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed earlier in the window that Arsenal were also keen to add Castagne to the ranks and had started talks with Leicester City over a potential transfer in the event they couldn't convince their preferred target, Real Sociedad right-back Ivan Fresneda, to move to the Emirates in the off-season.

Last campaign, Castagne made 42 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City, registering two goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs thinks that Leicester City boss Maresca will be keen to keep hold of Castagne alongside his teammates Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who have also been linked with an exit from their current employers in recent times.

Jacobs stated: "They'd like to keep hold of Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne, even though there's Premier League interest.

"If they do keep those kind of players, the first team squad will be relatively experienced and it will give them a real opportunity of coming back up.

"That's why I think if Enzo Maresca is confident of keeping that spine - and Wilfried Ndidi counts, and again, there's interest in him as you'd expect - then he can really build for the future because he's got enough now in his squad to help Leicester get back up, as long as he doesn't lose too many between now and the end of the transfer window."

What now for Leicester City?

Leicester City manager Maresca will be hoping to add some extra depth to his squad this summer to follow the additions of Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, newly-relegated trio Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are all in competition to sign Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Former Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy is in talks over a move to the King Power Stadium and could join the Foxes as a free agent to help their promotion push, as per The Daily Mail.

Montpellier attacker Stephy Mavididi has signed a five-year contract at Leicester City and is set to be announced imminently after undergoing a medical at the club, as per Football Insider.