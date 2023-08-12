An update has emerged on Leicester City and their search for further reinforcements to the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Leicester transfer news?

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Foxes are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Benfica winger Tiago Gouveia, as Enzo Maresca eyes up another wide option.

The respected reporter has claimed that a host of Championship sides are keen on a swoop to sign the 22-year-old magician on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He has stated that fellow second-tier teams Southampton, Hull City, Watford, and West Bromwich Albion are also in the 'race' to secure his signature as the Portuguese giants potentially prepare to send him out on another temporary deal.

How good is Tiago Gouveia?

The versatile wide man, who can play on either flank, is a creative maestro who could use his ability to split open opposition defences on a regular basis to revive Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.

Gouveia spent last season on loan with Estoril in the top flight of Portuguese football and caught the eye with his performances on the wing.

The 5 foot 10 ace produced five goals and six assists in 29 Liga Portugal appearances. However, his assist total does not do him justice as the talented youngster actually created 11 'big chances' and provided 41 key passes to his teammates throughout the campaign.

Only James Maddison (2.3) created more chances per game for Leicester in the Premier League last term than Gouveia (1.4) did for Estoril, although the England international - who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer - only produced one more 'big chance' for his fellow attackers.

This suggests that the Benfica prospect, who was once hailed as a "superb" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, could be an outstanding creator for the Foxes, particularly when you consider that Maddison has moved on, and that means that he could play a vital role in reviving Vardy's goalscoring prowess.

The former England international failed to score against Coventry City on the opening day last weekend and only found the back of the net three times in 37 top-flight outings last season.

It has been a fall from grace for the veteran marksman as he had scored an impressive 13 or more Premier League goals in each of the previous seven campaigns before the 2022/23 term.

At the age of 36, Vardy may have fallen victim to time but the arrival of Gouveia would ensure that the Foxes finisher is presented with enough opportunities in front of goal to get back to his best, due to his proven ability to consistently create chances from a wide position.

The reported Leicester target, who scored ten goals in 25 league games for Benfica's B team in the 2021/22 season, could help the English dynamo to rediscover his goalscoring touch and that is one reason why he could be an excellent addition to Maresca's squad.

Therefore, the club should work hard to secure a deal to sign the Portuguese starlet to improve their wide options and fill the creative gap that was left by Maddison's departure earlier this summer.