Leicester City are thought to be edging closer to completing the signing of a player who is known as "The Joker", according to a new transfer claim.

Leicester's promotion chances

Enzo Maresca's side have been largely unstoppable so far this season, suffering the misery of relegation from the Premier League last term, but not letting it affect them in the slightest. Instead, Leicester have been the Championship's standout side in 2023/24 to date, topping the table by three points ahead of Ipswich Town, and conceding just 16 times in 22 matches.

On Monday night, the Foxes' relentless form continued with a 3-2 victory away to Birmingham City, with every win taking them that bit closer to the promised land. Maresca deserves huge praise for the job he has done since taking over as manager, not only playing some eye-catching football but also ensuring that his team knows how to get over the line in games, as shown in their last match, as they held on to preserve the win, despite Birmingham making it 3-2 with 16 minutes remaining.

At this point, the Foxes are arguably the overriding favourites to win the Championship and get back into the Premier League, although new signings in the January transfer window may only increase the chances of that happening.

Leicester want Lucas Beraldo

According to a fresh transfer update from relayed by Sport Witness, Leicester are making progress in their efforts to sign Sao Paulo ace Lucas Beraldo, as Maresca looks to get his man, and a deal should be done ‘before the end of the year’..

The youngster has already spoken to representatives at the King Power Stadium, making it clear that he wants to be playing Premier League football - something the Foxes must be confident of providing come the end of this season.

Leicester are already believed to be willing to outbid Zenit St Petersburg for Beraldo's signature, with the Russian side tabling an €18m (£15.5m) offer for his signature. Sport Witness' update does credit the likes of Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool with interest, however, so it may not be plain sailing when it comes to the Foxes getting their man.

Beraldo could be such a fascinating signing by Leicester, not to mention an addition of real intent, with the Brazilian centre-back someone who has affectionately gained the nickname "The Joker" because of the smile he possesses.

At just 20, he is already a key figure for Sao Paulo, with Beraldo making 52 appearances for the Brazilian giants, as well as featuring 10 times for their Under-20s.

While still clearly a maturing player who is learning his trade, if Leicester could beat some big aforementioned clubs to his signature, it could feel like a significant piece of transfer business, and he could blossom into a key player upon their expected return to the Premier League.

Nothing is to be taken for granted, especially in a league as unpredictable as the Championship, but with 13 points separating Maresca's men and third-place Leeds United, it would take a huge dip in form not to go up automatically, as things stand.