Ten points clear at the top of the Championship, Leicester City have never been in a position to panic over incomings during this month's transfer window, but with the deadline fast approaching, a concerning hold up has emerged in a race against time to land their main target.

Leicester transfer news

One name that has been consistently mentioned throughout the January transfer window regarding Leicester has been Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi. The midfielder has looked all but a guaranteed arrival at times, with previous reports suggesting that the move was set to be finalised. With under 48 hours left until the January transfer window slams shut, however, the Foxes are yet to get their man in what could be a concern for Enzo Maresca.

Maresca was asked about Sensi earlier this month, saying via BBC Sport: "I always said the same - when you are strong and can get stronger, it’s better. The only thing I can say about Sensi is that I know him and he’s a player I really like. We are not allowed to do something. We have to sell to do something."

Of course, since then Leicester have once again got Luke Thomas off their books and, whilst the deal is only a loan rather than a permanent switch to Middlesbrough, it could have at least made some room in Maresca's squad. However, it remains to be seen whether Sensi will be the man to take that place.

According to Gazzetta, Leicester are yet to sign the documents to complete a deal for Sensi, in a twist which has put the transfer on standby. Sensi is reportedly ready and waiting to travel to England to complete a medical and put pen to paper on a deal, but without the documents not signed at the Foxes end, he's currently going nowhere with time running out in the window.

If the Foxes were to get as far as reportedly agreeing a deal worth €2m and then fail to welcome Sensi, then it may be seen as a major failure from all involved at The King Power this month.

Leicester must complete Sensi deal

Whilst the deal is only on standby, Leicester are now facing a race against the clock. There's still an inevitability to the deal, given how close things are, but any further delays could yet see Sensi remain an Inter Milan player for the rest of the season. Sensi's stats when at his best show just how important it is that the Foxes get a deal over the line.

Stefano Sensi's stats Rank vs positional peers in comparable leagues Passes attempted per 90 (69.81) 91st percentile Progressive passes per 90 (6.99) 88th percentile Shot-creating actions per 90 (3.83) 91st percentile Assists per 90 (0.13) 73rd percentile

Looking ahead to Leicester's potential place in the Premier League next season, Sensi could quickly prove to be quite the long-term investment for Maresca and co. The midfielder has plenty of top-flight experience in Italy and could translate that into the Premier League, as the Foxes look to survive at the first time of asking and more.