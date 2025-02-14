Leicester City take on Arsenal at the King Power Stadium at 12:30pm on Saturday, in a fixture of great importance at both ends of the Premier League table.

The hosts could move out of the relegation zone with a victory, although it will be a very difficult task to stop a visiting side who are on course to challenge for the Premier League title.

Should the Gunners pick up all three points, they will keep the pressure on league-leaders Liverpool as we enter a crucial stage of the season.

Leicester vs Arsenal team news

Leicester City

The trio of Jamie Vardy, Victor Kristiansen and Jannik Vestergaard were not involved in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup last time out, but their issues are not thought to be serious, so they could be in line to return this weekend.

Issahaku Fatawu is set to be sidelined for quite some time due to an ACL injury, while Ricardo Pereira is not expected to return anytime soon either, although Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed the right-back is now taking part in individual training.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will have to make do without Bukayo Saka once again, with the manager stating the right-winger will not be back before March, while on the opposite flank Gabriel Martinelli is set to miss out due to a hamstring issue.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus will remain sidelined for the long term due to an ACL injury, while Ben White has been out of action since November and is not expected to return just yet and Kai Havertz is the latest player in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring injury in Dubai.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal on TV

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm (GMT).

In the USA, the match will be streamed on NBC Sports, while Canadian viewers can tune in on fuboTV.

Leicester City vs Arsenal referee & VAR

Sam Barrott will be the man in charge of Saturday's fixture. Tim Wood and Wade Smith are the assistant referees and Oliver Langford the fourth official. Paul Tierney has been selected for VAR, with Natalie Aspinall as assistant VAR.

The Gunners will be hoping to make it five wins out of five with Barrott as their referee.

Sam Barrott record Leicester Arsenal Games 6 4 Record 2W, 3D, 1L 4W, 0D, 0L Cards received 9 Yellow, 0 Red 4 Yellow, 0 Red Cards to opponents 8 Yellow, 0 Red 10 Yellow, 0 Red Penalties for/against 1/1 0/0

Leicester City vs Arsenal form

Leicester City

There has been little respite for Van Nistelrooy since the Dutchman took the reins at the King Power Stadium, with his side losing four of their five Premier League matches since the turn of the year.

A 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur is one of the only causes for optimism, but since then the Foxes have lost their last two games on the bounce in all competitions, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup last time out.