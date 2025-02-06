As Leicester City look to return to winning ways following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton last time out, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been handed a much-needed boost on the injury front.

Leicester injury news

The Foxes were flying high after a shock comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur, but David Moyes' Everton side quickly brought them crashing back down to reality in brutal fashion. Now back inside the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety, those at The King Power are set to turn towards the FA Cup and Van Nistelrooy's former side in search of victory.

Manchester United are certainly in no form to enter the cup tie full of confidence either, given their current struggles under Ruben Amorim to leave the door open for a shock upset.

What should certainly help the Foxes in pursuit of such a result is the positive news they've just received on the injury front. As revealed by Van Nistelrooy, Wilfred Ndidi is in line to return against Manchester United for the first time in 10 games.

The Leicester boss revealed the news and spoke about the general fitness of his side, telling reporters as relayed by the Leicester Mercury: “Wilfred is fine. He had a great week of training last week and this week. He will be part of the squad tomorrow.

“There are a couple with some light injuries. They will be assessed today to see if they can travel or not. There are two or three with light injuries that are doubtful for tomorrow. We’ll see later on.”

Ndidi's return could be crucial

Looking beyond the Manchester United game and the FA Cup, Ndidi's return could prove to be crucial in Leicester's fight for survival in the Premier League. The £75,000-a-week midfielder has more than enough experience to calm the storm in what has become a frantic race to safety for the Foxes and should have an immediate impact in a competition he knows well, having won the FA Cup under Brendan Rodgers in 2021.

Games Wilfred Ndidi missed Date Competition Newcastle 4-0 Leicester 14/12/2024 Premier League Leicester 0-3 Wolves 22/12/2024 Premier League Liverpool 3-1 Leicester 26/12/2024 Premier League Leicester 0-2 Man City 29/12/2024 Premier League Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester 04/01/2025 Premier League Leicester 6-2 QPR 11/01/2025 FA Cup Leicester 0-2 Crystal Palace 15/01/2025 Premier League Leicester 0-2 Fulham 18/01/2025 Premier League Tottenham 1-2 Leicester 26/01/2025 Premier League Everton 4-0 Leicester 01/02/2025 Premier League

Most crucially, Ndidi missed games against Leicester's relegation rivals. The midfielder was absent for defeat at the hands of Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace in three games that the Foxes simply had to take points from in their battle to survive.

Now back to full fitness, Ndidi will hope step into a key role once again - starting with this weekend in the FA Cup.