In quite the twist, Leicester City are now reportedly working on a deal to hijack Crystal Palace's move to sign a new winger for Steve Cooper's side, one who knows all about the Premier League.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes are enduring a busy end to the transfer window just as the opening day of the new Premier League season approaches in just one week, with the arrival of Facundo Buonanotte reportedly imminent. The Brighton & Hove Albion man will reportedly join on a season-long loan deal to hand Cooper his fifth signing of the summer.

Those at the King Power seem unlikely to end on five arrivals too, following links to the likes of Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool attacking midfielder has impressed in pre-season, attracting plenty of interest, and could yet choose to complete a permanent move in pursuit of game time at Leicester. It's there he could be joined by a player who England's top-flight already know all about.

According to David Ornstein and Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, Leicester are now working on a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray with talks ongoing. In some twist, the Foxes could secure the winger's signature ahead of former club Crystal Palace, who have seen their deal to re-sign their ex-star collapse, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Zaha would undoubtedly be the standout arrival at Leicester this summer and the marquee signing that could ensure their survival. The former Palace man knows all about relegation scraps and dragging sides to safety; it's how he spent the majority of his time at Selhurst Park. Now, it may well be Leicester who benefit.

"Excellent" Zaha would be an impressive coup

Zaha should tick every box on Leicester's criteria for new signings. He has more than enough Premier League experience and has the quality to make an instant impact on Cooper's side. Throughout his last spell in English football, which only ended last summer, Zaha earned plenty of praise from former boss Roy Hodgson.

The veteran manager told reporters via Football365 after his star man found the back of the net in 2020 win over Fulham: “He’s an excellent player and that’s what he’s capable of doing.

"If ever I sound mildly critical he thinks I’m picking on him, but every press conference I go to he’s the only player they want to talk to me about! He deserves all the praise he’s going to get. He reminds us that when he’s on top of his game he’s a very hard player to stop.”

The idea of Jamie Vardy's potential last dance with the Premier League ending with Zaha alongside him in Leicester's frontline is certainly a mouth-watering prospect, to say the least. But with a matter of weeks left until the summer transfer window slams shut, the Foxes must move quickly this month.