What a tough season it has been so far for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Old Gold find themselves 19th in the Premier League, which might be a shock to many including Phil McNulty, the chief football writer for BBC Sport. He said “I think Wolves can avoid danger” at the start of the season, but so far it is not working out like that.

It will be all change in the next few weeks too, after Gary O’Neil’s recent sacking. Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira is officially the new manager, and he has a lot of work to do to salvage the season.

With that in mind, here's a look at Wolves’ dream lineup using Pereira’s favoured 3-4-3, with some potential January signings, too.

1 GK - Sam Johnstone

It has been a lean season so far for Wolves, conceding 40 goals, the most in the Premier League. Sam Johnstone and Jose Sa have battled it out for the gloves, with Sa being O’Neil’s preferred choice.

With that being said, Johnstone has conceded 17 goals in seven games in the top flight, which is made to seem far worse given he let in five in one game against Brentford. He averages fewer goals conceded per game than Sa, with 2.42 compared to 2.55. He could well get the nod.

2 RWB - Nelson Semedo

Newly appointed Wolves captain Nelson Semedo will surely be a key player under Pereira. It seems unlikely that his countryman will rock the boat further by removing the Portugal right-back’s captaincy.

From a defensive standpoint this term, the former Barcelona defender has been crucial. As per FBref, he has made the most clearances amongst Wolves players with 59, and the fourth most tackles and interceptions with 39. He is a crucial player.

3 CB - Craig Dawson

Experienced centre-back Craig Dawson had a moment to forget a few weeks ago during the clash against Everton. His two own goals contributed to half of the goals they conceded in a 4-0 win at Goodison Park.

His poor form meant O’Neil dropped him for his final two games in charge, but that did not make much of a difference for the Midlands club. It could be that Pereira could reinstate him, looking to lean on his experience.

4 CB - Ben Godfrey

The first of the two new potential signings in this hypothetical XI is former Everton man Ben Godfrey. According to the Daily Mail, the Old Gold are ‘understood to be among the clubs keen’ to sign him on loan, alongside the likes of Nottingham Forest.

The defender has been a bit-part player for an incredibly successful Atalanta side this season, who he joined in the summer from the Toffees. He would bring experience to the backline at Molineux, given he has played 112 times in the Premier League, exactly the sort of addition that could help keep them up.

5 CB - Toti Gomes

25-year-old Portuguese international Toti Gomes has been another important player for the Old Gold in 2024/25, despite their defensive frailties. He has made 14 Premier League appearances this term.

One thing the Wolves number 24 can bring to their defence is progression on the ball. This season, he has played 31 progressive passes, more than any other centre-back, with Dawson the second-highest on 19. Not only is he a solid defender, but a big asset if Pereira wishes to play out from the back.

6 LWB - Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been one of the only players who have performed to a high level for the Old Gold this term. He is yet to miss a top-flight game, although will be banned for their next outing in the Premier League.

The Algerian left wing-back has been flying up and down the flank for O’Neil this season, and his three goals and three assists so far show what kind of impact he can have. There are question marks over his future at the club, with Manchester United linked with a £60m move as per GiveMeSport. However, Pereira would be no doubt desperate to keep him at the club.

7 CM - Andre

It has been a tough start to life in the Midlands for summer signing Andre. He has played 12 times in the top flight but has not been a first choice in the middle of the park, featuring for just 733 minutes in total.

However, it seems like Pereira might back him given the new manager’s experience in the midfielder’s native Brazil. Having managed Corinthians and Flamengo, he will have faced the former Fluminense man before and will know the quality he has to offer.

8 CM - Joao Gomes

Andre’s midfield partner could well be another Brazilian, Joao Gomes. He was a mainstay in the Old Gold midfield this campaign until the most recent game against Ipswich Town, playing in 15 from 16 games.

Gomes’ ability in the middle of the park to win the ball back is vital for the Molineux side. He has made 80 ball recoveries this season, more than any of his teammates, and has also completed 60 tackles and interceptions so far. His work rate without the ball will be crucial for Pereira.

9 AM - Miguel Almiron

The second of the potential new signings for the Old Gold in January is Miguel Almiron. According to The Sun, the Newcastle United winger is of interest to Wolves on loan, with Leicester City and Crystal Palace also keen.

The attacker, who earns £60k-per-week at St James’ Park, could slot into the side as a number 10 or a false winger, replacing former club captain Mario Lemina in the side.

He hasn’t played much this season, but is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, scoring 11 times in the 2022/23 season.

10 AM - Matheus Cunha

People are running out of superlatives for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha. He has been sublime for the Midlands club again this term, with eight goals and three assists. That includes two goals and one assist in Wolves’ second win of the season against Fulham.

Everything good that has happened for the Old Gold has more than likely been because of Cunha. He makes things happen and has the highest number of shot-creating actions per 90 minutes amongst teammates who average five full games or more, with 3.91.

11 ST - Jorgen Strand Larsen

Cunha has not been the only Wolves attacker to have impressed this term, and whilst he has taken on board the bulk of the responsibility, Jorgen Strand Larsen has also had a successful campaign so far.

In 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, the on-loan star whose parent club is Celta Vigo, has scored six goals and has two assists. It seems certain he will continue to be a key player under Pereira as his side strive for survival.

Wolves’ dream starting XI under Pereira, in full - GK - Johnstone; RWB - Semedo, CB - Dawson, CB - Godfrey, CB - Toti, LWB - Ait-Nouri; CM - Andre, CM - Gomes; AM - Almiron, AM- Cunha; ST - Strand Larsen