Rangers have been linked with a move for an "unbelievable" player, but he may now decide against heading to Ibrox for two key reasons, according to a new transfer development.

Latest Rangers news

Philippe Clement badly needed some respite this weekend after seeing the pressure heaped on him further last week, following the Gers' 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Thankfully, the Belgian managed that, helping Rangers reach the Scottish League Cup final after winning 2-1 against Motherwell in the semi-finals at Hampden Park. Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami scored the goals for the Ibrox outfit, overturning a 1-0 deficit, as they booked a place in the showcase event against Celtic.

Despite this win, other managers continue to be linked with the Gers job, should they part company with Clement in the near future. Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen has been mentioned as a potential option for the Scottish giants.

It should be stressed that the current manager is believed to be safe in his job for the time being, however, with Rangers feeling that now isn't the right time to relieve him of his duties, given the general situation at the club.

Away from the managerial situation, the Gers will also want to sign players in the January transfer window, but they have suffered a blow regarding one target.

"Unbelievable" ace may turn down Rangers move

According to Football Insider, Rangers "will struggle" to sign Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller, due to the current financial issues at Ibrox and their form under Clement this season.

The 18-year-old is arguably one of the biggest teenage talents in Scottish football and the Gers have been linked with signing him, but the report states that "the uncertainty surrounding the club and the potential pressure to help turn Rangers’ season around are expected to heavily influence" his decision, with the player not keen to come into Clement's current set-up.

Miller is a massive talent who came up against Rangers on Sunday, failing to get the better of them, but there is no doubt that he would be an exciting signing. Gers legend Barry Ferguson is a huge admirer, once saying of him: "The Motherwell kid has unbelievable talent.

"I was at the game where he came off the bench at Ibrox for his league debut. He was 16 years old, Motherwell were losing and it was a massive moment for such a young player. But he was demanding the ball from his team-mates, some double his age. It was brilliant to watch. From that moment I knew there was a player there."

This sums up what a big talent Miller is, and why it would be such a disappointment to see Rangers miss out on signing such a gem of a midfielder, but it is understandable why he may have reservations about joining currently.

The Gers don't feel like a stable club, in terms of the managerial situation and ongoing issues in the boardroom, but hopefully, those problems can be resolved and he ends up seeing his future at Ibrox.