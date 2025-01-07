Tottenham Hotspur technical director Johan Lange has been handed optimism by one club that he might be able to agree the signing of a highly-rated defender in January, with manager Ange Postecoglou in dire need of reinforcements.

Tottenham tell Ange Postecoglou they will be busy in January

Spurs' squad has been ravaged by injuries to first-team players over the last few months, especially in defence, with Postecoglou not set to welcome back Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero or Ben Davies until late this month.

Radu Dragusin, their only fit centre-back as things stand, was also forced to play through injury against Wolves, and Postecoglou recently confirmed that left-back Destiny Udogie will be out of action for six weeks.

"Destiny is his hamstring. Looks around six weeks for him," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news last Friday.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

"We lose [Rodrigo] Bentancur suspended. None of the injured ones are back yet. We've had a bit of an illness bug with a few not training. At this stage, Richarlison and Mikey Moore are the next cabs off the rank, we're hoping next week. Davies, Van de Ven and Romero all kind of around the same time, back end of January."

Tottenham have already signed a new back-up for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, sealing a deal for Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, and they're certainly not done there, as Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport that the Lilywhites could make as many as three major signings in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou has apparently been informed by the club that Spurs will be very active in January, and they're actively exploring opportunities.

“They have already told the manager that they will do something. So, I expect January to be busy for Spurs," said Romano.

“I think it could be two signings, maybe three, I'm not sure, but it will depend on opportunities. But Tottenham are exploring options, Tottenham are actively working on scouting and following players. So I think for Tottenham it will be a busy month."

A new defender is certainly on the agenda, with multiple reports suggesting that Tottenham are identifying centre-back targets.

Lange given hope Tottenham can strike January deal for Khusanov

According to GiveMeSport, RC Lens starlet Abukodir Khusanov remains on their radar, but the Uzbek is being courted by a host of other top sides - including Manchester City, Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Alongside this plethora of interested clubs, Spurs also want to "strike a deal" for the £20 million centre-back this month, and they're among the frontrunners for his signature.

Lange has also been given hope he can sign Khusanov for Tottenham in January, specifically because Lens are realistic over the possibility of having to cash-in on the 20-year-old.

A deal could be agreed before the February 3 transfer deadline, and it would be a prudent one considering Khusanov is a player of huge potential.

The 18-cap international stands out as Lens' third-best performer by average match rating according to WhoScored, despite his young age, and has averaged more interceptions per 90 than any other player in their squad - as well as a higher passing accuracy than all other mainstays in the team with more than four Ligue 1 starts.