Michael Beale will hope his Sunderland players pick up from where they last let off in the Championship on Sunday, putting Stoke City to the sword 3-1 last match in a convincing win.

The Black Cats don't exactly have an easy game in prospect however straight after, travelling to near neighbours Middlesbrough in what could be a tense affair at the Riverside Stadium with both sides still aiming to propel up the league into the playoff mix.

Despite Beale being obviously pleased with what he saw at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the former Rangers manager could still make a tweak here or there to try and field the best possible lineup he can to get the better of Michael Carrick's side.

Here's what the Sunderland lineup could well look for tomorrow's lunchtime contest, with new signing Leo Hjelde in contention to make his debut in two potential changes...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Trusted as the starting Sunderland goalkeeper for the entire season so far, there's no danger in Anthony Patterson being dropped for the trip to the Riverside tomorrow.

Patterson wasn't quite at his best against Stoke City - conceding after Jenson Seelt converted past this own keeper late on - but the one-time surprise Liverpool transfer target will be retained in-between the sticks regardless by Beale.

2 RB - Trai Hume

With Sunderland finally recruiting a new left-back in the transfer window, Trai Hume could be reverted back to a right-back position for the short trip to Teesside.

Hume was quiet in the Stoke win as the Sunderland wingers took centre stage in bombing forward, but his consistent performances in defence otherwise this season demand he starts away at Middlesbrough - winning seven duels even when his team lost 1-0 to Hull City before the 3-1 Lilywhites victory, a constant battler for Beale's men even when the result isn't swinging in their favour.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Likewise, Daniel Ballard has been a reliable presence in a solid Black Cats back four all season long.

It was Ballard's unerring calmness on the ball that stood out in the enthralling Stoke victory, coming away from the game at the Stadium of Light with a 96% pass accuracy.

But, the former Arsenal youth product turned Sunderland first-teamer was also dogged in his approach when needed with two duels successfully won too over the 90 minutes.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Similarly, Luke O'Nien's name is one of the first on Beale's teamsheet currently alongside Ballard owing to his dependable presence.

Wearing the captain's armband as an authoritative figure, O'Nien led by example once more in the Stoke match with 108 touches on the ball amassed over the game.

Central to Sunderland shutting up shop even in spite of Seelt's unfortunate goal - with six of his eight duels successfully won - O'Nien was equally measured on the ball much like Ballard as just seven of his 93 passes went astray playing out from defence.

5 LB - Leo Hjelde

The first potential change to the side that romped home to a big win over Stoke could see Seelt axed for new recruit Leo Hjelde to shine, the ex-Leeds United man only finalising his move to Wearside on Deadline Day.

Despite not having much time to acclimatise to his new surroundings, Beale could well want to give Hjelde minutes owing to the Norwegian defender finally giving Sunderland a new option to rely upon at left-back.

Seelt has done a competent job over the past few games in a makeshift full-back role, but Hjelde could well be given the nod ahead of the ex-PSV Eindhoven man on Sunday.

6 CDM - Dan Neil

Switching back to a 4-1-4-1 formation worked wonders against Steven Schumacher's visitors last match, with Dan Neil excelling as the sole defensive midfielder.

The Sunderland number 24 gave the Black Cats defence a wall of protection whenever Stoke ventured forward - winning seven of his nine duels at the Stadium of Light - whilst also proving to be helpful in springing attacks from deep with two out of three of his dribble attempts successful.

7 RM - Patrick Roberts

Beale could well rejig down the Sunderland right channel for the short trip to Middlesbrough tomorrow, handing Patrick Roberts a start after it was confirmed in the build-up to the Boro away clash that the former Celtic man could come back in after battling back from injury.

It would be harsh, however, for the Black Cats boss to completely axe Abdoullah Ba for the lunchtime match - after Ba picked up two assists and a goal versus Preston - and so he could shake things up considerably by starting Ba centrally ahead of Jobe Bellingham.

Romaine Mundle is also now another option Beale could choose to select at right-wing, the Sunderland boss faced with the best possible selection dilemma as a result with a plethora of talented attackers at his disposal.

8 CM - Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah will be confident about his starting spot even with Beale experimenting elsewhere, the Sunderland number 39 scoring the final goal the Championship promotion hopefuls managed against Stoke last weekend.

Played further forward instead of partnering Neil in an anchor-style role benefitted the former West Ham United youth player, with Beale hoping Ekwah can perform to this same standard against Michael Carrick's men tomorrow.

9 CM - Abdoullah Ba

Rarely featuring for Sunderland in a central midfield position since being at the club - only selected to start here four times across 60 starts to date - Ba's performance last time out means he should start against Boro wherever even if this positional switch is uncommon.

Ba was integral to Sunderland picking up a rather straightforward three points against the visiting Potters, and so Beale will be hopeful that playing Ba in an unorthodox role in the middle of the park instead of down the wing will still see his creativity come to the forefront against Carrick's hosts.

Callum Styles could well have been the obvious shout to come into the side after also signing on Deadline Day alongside Hjelde, but an injury concern has already ruled him out.

Bellingham is also in need of a breather after a passive display against Stoke, the 18-year-old hotshot, who was once described as "incredible" by former Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn, was not at the races whatsoever with zero shots attempted at Daniel Iversen's goal.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke will definitely be retained down the left wing regardless of Beale chopping and changing down the opposite flank, everyone at Sunderland breathing a huge sigh of relief that their ex-Tottenham Hotspur star stayed put on Deadline Day despite talk all transfer window linking him with a major move away.

Assisting the second strike of the day against Stoke, Clarke will hope he can get back on the scoresheet himself tomorrow to add to his impressive 13-goal tally for the season so far.

11 ST - Mason Burstow

Mason Burstow will also have the same aspirations in mind as Clarke to score again tomorrow lunchtime, after finally netting his first strike in Sunderland colours in the Stoke home match.

Burstow only needed 21 touches of the ball to leave his mark, the Chelsea loanee hopeful that the goals will now start to flow after cutting a frustrated figure at the Stadium of Light previously when his performances were toothless.

Sunderland predicted lineup in full v Middlesbrough: GK - Patterson; RB - Hume, CB - Ballard, CB - O'Nien, LB - Hjelde; CDM - Neil, RM - Roberts, CM - Ekwah, CM - Ba, LM - Clarke; ST - Burstow