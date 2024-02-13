Sunderland will go into Valentine's Day hoping that love remains in the air amongst the Black Cats fanbase towards manager Michael Beale, with the once divisive figure in the Stadium of Light dug-out beginning to win fans over.

Beating Huddersfield Town away tomorrow night would see Sunderland pick up back-to-back wins and ramp up the pressure on Coventry City - who currently occupy sixth spot - to pick up a victory themselves away at Plymouth Argyle.

Beale could well be tempted to make a couple of changes for his side's midweek trip to West Yorkshire in order to field the best possible side capable of overcoming the Terriers - who have bagged seven goals in their last two contests despite their lowly Championship ranking.

Here's what the potential Sunderland XI could look like at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow night, with new Black Cats signing Leo Hjelde at risk of dropping out in two changes...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

There's no danger in Anthony Patterson dropping out of Beale's XI for the trip to Huddersfield tomorrow, the 23-year-old shot-stopper not missing a single minute of action under the former Rangers manager since he took the Black Cats post.

2 RB - Jenson Seelt

The first change to the side that comfortably beat Plymouth 3-1 last time out could see Hjelde drop out of the lineup, leading to a slightly reshuffled back four starting against the Terriers.

The 20-year-old - who joined from Leeds United just this January - was arguably poor even in the smooth-sailing victory against the Pilgrims, losing possession 20 times playing out from the back.

With a lack of other full-back options at Beale's disposal, Jenson Seelt could come in and play as a makeshift right-back again - the ex-PSV Eindhoven youngster competently coming in to fulfil this role previously this campaign.

Trai Hume would move over to the left flank as a result, Sunderland thankful that a number of their players are unafraid to be adaptable when needed.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Daniel Ballard's spot in the side looks to be set in stone even with this personnel switch at right-back, the imperious centre-back rock solid against Plymouth at the weekend.

Ballard winning 100% of his aerial duels allowed the Black Cats to keep the travelling Pilgrims at bay for the most part, with the 24-year-old eager to pick up a clean sheet in West Yorkshire tomorrow night.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien will also be chomping at the bit to put in another dogged display against Huddersfield, potentially nullifying an improved Terriers attack that managed to put three past high-flying Southampton at the weekend.

The Black Cats captain was equally as successful in rolling his sleeves up alongside Ballard against Plymouth, winning 100% of his duels with ease.

5 LB - Trai Hume

Hume continues to be a dependable presence in the back four for Sunderland this season, with Beale not apprehensive to chuck the Northern Irish full-back out to the left-hand side against Huddersfield.

Amassing 103 touches of the ball at the Stadium of Light last time out, Beale will want Hume to be as lively away at Huddersfield to help his side pick up another win.

6 CM - Dan Neil

Operating as the lone holding midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation last match, Dan Neil came away from the game with flying colours for how he kept Plymouth attackers at arm's length alongside setting up his more attacking teammates.

Sunderland's confident number 24 was able to orchestrate many attacking moves from deep playing in this role, notching up two key passes in total and even helping himself to an assist for Jobe Bellingham's game-clinching strike.

7 RM - Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts will pray that he doesn't see the Sunderland treatment room for some time now after battling back from injury, the former Celtic man buzzing with his display against the visitors from Devon last time out.

Only starting 19 games this campaign, the 27-year-old right winger will hope an extended period in the first team will now come off the back of this electric 69 minutes on the Stadium of Light turf.

Assisting Pierre Ekwah's well-worked free-kick by teeing up the 22-year-old to fire home, Roberts also notched up five successfully won duels on a fantastic afternoon for the Black Cats man.

8 CM - Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah would also have walked off the pitch with a spring in his step after an excellent display against the Pilgrims, firing in the equalising strike on the day to set Sunderland on their way to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Moreover, the Black Cats' number 39 was strong and firm when necessary away from his ability to thunder home a goal - winning two tackles in total to ensure the win was eventually straightforward.

9 CM - Jobe Bellingham

The second change Beale is likely to make is dropping Abdoullah Ba for Bellingham, a harsh call arguably considering Ba's recent upturn in form that saw him star against Stoke City late last month.

Yet, the Sunderland boss would be a fool not to reinstate Bellingham back into the XI after his all-important goal against Plymouth from off the bench.

Gliding effortlessly with the ball at his feet before striking an effort at Conor Hazard's goal that soared in, Bellingham's magical moment sent the Stadium of Light masses into raptures and sealed a brilliant three points.

Bellingham's teammate in Jack Clarke showered the 18-year-old ace with understandable praise after the game, describing the former Birmingham City teenager as "top drawer."

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Clarke might well have chosen to wax lyrical about Bellingham's sensational strike, but the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker's own goal in the 3-1 win was equally as special.

Twisting and turning Argyle defender Bali Mumba for fun - almost teasing the ex-Norwich City full-back at one point by looking as if he was going to pass - Clarke's sweetly struck effort clipped the post and went in to give Sunderland the 2-1 lead at the time.

Clarke will hope he can add another goal to his ever-increasing Championship tally of 14 against Huddersfield, the Black Cats whizz undroppable currently.

11 ST - Nazariy Rusyn

Nazariy Rusyn's starting spot could be up for grabs in contrast, with the Ukrainian striker quiet against Plymouth despite the final scoreline.

Accumulating just 24 touches of the ball, and failing to fire a single on-target effort at Hazard's goal, Beale will keep his faith in Rusyn regardless knowing that he can score a goal out of nothing owing to his heroics away at Middlesbrough to start the month.

Predicted Sunderland lineup in full vs Huddersfield: GK - Patterson; RB - Seelt, CB - Ballard, CB - O'Nien, LB - Hume; CM - Neil; RM - Roberts, CM - Ekwah, CM - Bellingham, LM - Clarke; ST - Rusyn