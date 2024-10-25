Glasgow Rangers bounced back from their Premiership defeat last weekend by recording their second victory in the Europa League group stage, defeating FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox.

It was a confident performance from start to finish by the Light Blues, scoring twice in each half and the pressure may be eased on Philippe Clement, although he isn’t out of the woods yet.

Several players who struggled against Kilmarnock turned things around on Thursday evening, most notably Vaclav Cerny, who was excellent during the game.

Vaclav Cerny’s game in numbers vs FCSB

The Czech winger was given the chance to make up for an uninspired display a few days ago by starting on the right wing, taking just 30 minutes to score his first goal of the game.

Vaclav Cerny's stats vs FCSB Goals 2 Assists 1 Key passes 3 Dribble attempts (successful) 4 (2) Touches 46 Possession lost 15 Via Sofascore

After half-time, Cerny netted again, scoring a stunning solo effort. It gave the crowd a glimpse of just how well he can play when in the correct mood and Clement will be hoping this sort of form carries into the weekend.

The winger also took 46 touches, made three key passes, succeeded with two of his four attempted dribbles and delivered an accurate cross throughout his 75 minutes on the field.

Elsewhere, the likes of Tom Lawrence and Nedim Bajrami were also solid, offering a key threat going forward. It was one of Clement’s changes from the loss against Kilmarnock that proved to be his real hero against FCSB, however, as Leon Balogun was a titan at the heart of the Rangers defence.

Leon Balogun display Rangers vs FCSB

The veteran defender made five appearances during the early stages of the season, but once Robin Propper and John Souttar began to establish a defensive partnership, he was forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Ever the professional, Balogun didn’t moan and when the chance arrived to slot back into the starting XI, the Nigerian took it with aplomb.

Throughout his time on the field, the defender completed 95% of his passes, took 54 touches - more than Cerny - and made one key pass too.

Defensively, the 36-year-old also won four of his six total duels, made two tackles, two clearances, one interception and lost possession only four times, showcasing his class.

He did have to come off injured midway through the second half, but thankfully, it didn’t look serious.

The Daily Mail gave him a match rating of 7/10 for his assured performance at the heart of the defence alongside Souttar, helping his team record a clean sheet.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Might this display impact Clement’s thinking ahead of the clash against St Mirren on Sunday? Proving that Balogun is fit, that is, he could be in consideration to make another start against the Buddies.

Despite his advancing years, Balogun exudes class and professionalism, winning three trophies during his spell with the Gers.

If his injury isn’t too serious, don’t be surprised to see him unleashed next to Souttar this weekend.