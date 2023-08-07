Manchester United have already recruited well this summer, but there is one surprise addition that would surpass most to emulate a global star...

Is Leon Goretzka leaving Bayern Munich?

One of the biggest deals completed this window came from Real Madrid, who tempted England international Jude Bellingham to join Carlo Ancelotti's youth-focused revolution, as one of the most expensive signing in their history.

He was a player coveted by plenty of the Premier League, with the Red Devils and Liverpool the most vocal in their pursuit. However, in the end, the allure of Los Blancos proved too much, and they all were forced to move on.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

Now, Erik ten Hag could secure his own version of the 20-year-old maestro, with Leon Goretzka one name who remains on their list.

Whilst the report in question, which came earlier this week, does outline his desire to "100%" stay in Germany, the financial incentive and ever-improving project proposed could tempt the 28-year-old to give a switch some thought. It was noted in July that an offer of around €50m (£43m) could be enough to tempt Bayern Munich to sell.

How good is Leon Goretzka?

Having moved to the Allianz Arena in 2018, the all-action midfielder has announced himself as one of the finest in his role across Europe, with steel, solidity, creativity and goalscoring impetus all within his arsenal.

In fact, a former coach of his Peter Neururer, suggested:

"For me personally, there is no one better than him in the world as a central midfielder or in the role of box-to-box player. When he plays in the right position, in the right team, in the right system, he is hard to beat."

Journalist Ricardo López helped to supplement this:

"Leon Goretzka was a lighthouse keeper in another life. What a competitive animal."

Unsurprisingly, all his figures help to back up such claims, as when compared against other midfielders across Europe he shines. He actually ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty expected goals per 90, the top 4% for assists per 90, and the top 3% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

It is such well-rounded perfection that likely lends to the comparisons with Bellingham, as FBref serve to aid by including the former Borussia Dortmund star on Goretzka's 'similar players' list.

The Birmingham-born ace is fresh off the back of a stunning season in Germany, where his 7.40 average rating was the fifth-highest of any player in the division.

This was largely buoyed by his similar penchant for starring in every attribute, as he scored eight, assisted four, and maintained an 83% pass accuracy and a 67% dribble success rate, alongside recording 1.1 key passes and 2.5 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

There is little he cannot do, and yet Goretzka stars in all the same areas but has far more experience than the young gem.

His role in winning five Bundesliga titles and a sole Champions League was imperative, as he has racked up 179 appearances for the historic Munich outfit.

Perhaps he could tread the same path as the legendary Bastian Schweinsteiger, trading his homeland for Old Trafford, and providing that title-winning expertise to help take Ten Hag's progressing squad to the next level.

With Bellingham stolen off the market, Goretzka hardly represents a downgrade to step into his role and help transform the United team into true challengers.