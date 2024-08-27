A "top class" Rangers player who Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his admiration for has been linked with a late loan move away from Ibrox this summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are running out of time to do any fresh transfer business in the current transfer window, although Philippe Clement may already be content with the squad that he has built in recent months. A host of new faces have arrived, providing him with the additional depth that was needed to close the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but further additions still can't be ruled out.

Rangers have been backed to make a late swoop for Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo, providing Clement with an extra wide option, having scored seven goals in Serie A during his time at Torino back in 2021/22. Tiago Gouveia is another winger who has been linked with a summer switch to Ibrox before the end of the week, with the 23-year-old currently plying trade at Benfica.

There is still some hope of the Gers completing the signing of young Norwich City striker Abu Kamara, with the attacking ace even described as "unplayable" by Colby Bishop in the past.

At the other end of the pitch, Troyes centre-back Jackson Porozo had reportedly been the subject of contact from Rangers, but their chances of snapping him have been and gone, with the demands "not suitable". Now, another outgoing piece of Gers transfer business has been mooted.

"Top class" Rangers player could depart

According to a new update from Football Insider, Rangers youngster Leon King is wanted by League Two side Salford City this summer, with a loan move mooted and the Gers "open" to him leaving".

It is stated that the "highly-rated centre-back" has "tumbled down the pecking order" at Ibrox of late, so a temporary move elsewhere could be best for the 20-year-old's development.

A loan move away for King sounds like the ideal option at this point in his career, considering he isn't seen as a key player by Clement currently, as the report alludes to. The young defender is a talent, though, and could benefit from a spell in the English game, honing his trade and growing as a footballer in the process.

None other than legendary former Liverpool manager Klopp spoke of his admiration for him after a Champions League meeting back in 2022, while Rory Wilson has said of him:

"Leon and Alex are both top class and you can see the quality they both have. Leon just takes everything in his stride. "He's a top player who handles it brilliantly."

Related Prso 2.0: Rangers could make late move for exciting £34k-p/w star Rangers need another one or two signings to bolster their squad before the window closes

King could benefit from a season at Salford, assuming a move does go through, before returning to Rangers this time next year with more experience, pushing for more regular starts in the process. He has already made 37 appearances for the club, showing that he can hold his own, and it is now a case of finding another gear and reaching his undoubted potential.