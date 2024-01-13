Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have done their best to be rid of Jadon Sancho this month, yet the Englishman is not the only winger who should seemingly be shown the door in 2024.

18 months on from arriving from Ajax, £86m enigma, Antony, continues to have supporters tearing their hair out, with the Brazilian trickster still doing little to justify that eye-watering transfer fee.

A return of no goals or assists this season in 21 games in all competitions makes for grim reading for the 23-year-old, with it becoming increasingly difficult for Ten Hag to justify his continued faith in the floundering forward.

Antony's Man Utd record vs selected wingers (past and present) Player Games Goals Assists Total G/A Antony 65 8 3 11 Jadon Sancho 82 12 6 18 Alejandro Garnacho 63 10 7 17 Dan James 74 9 9 18 Angel Di Maria 34 4 12 16 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 63 13 11 24 Memphis Depay 53 7 6 13 Stats via Transfermarkt

With reports already circling that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co could be seeking to move on Antony - among others - in the near future, it is worth considering just who could come in to ease the club's attacking woes in 2024.

So, with that in mind, here are five possible replacements for the Sau Paulo native that Ratcliffe and Ten Hag could acquire, either in January or this summer...

1 Leroy Sane

It would certainly be an ambitious move for United to target former Manchester City man, Leroy Sane, yet reports at the tail-end of last year indicated that the German speedster was being considered by the Old Trafford outfit.

The 27-year-old currently has just 18 months left to run on his existing deal at Bayern Munich, putting his long-term future at the Allianz Arena into doubt, despite having emerged as a key figure under Thomas Tuchel this season.

Arguably the Bundesliga side's "best player" so far in 2023/24, according to teammate Harry Kane, the one-time Schalke man has racked up eight goals and a further ten assists in just 16 league outings - frankly terrorising defences from either wing.

A two-time Premier League champion, Sane scored 25 goals and provided 28 assists in just 90 games during his time in England's top flight, with such sparkling form at the Etihad even earning comparisons to a fellow left-footer - Ryan Giggs - as per pundit Stephen Warnock:

“Leroy Sane is the closest thing we’ve seen to Ryan Giggs in years. His ability to glide past players makes it look effortless."

Whether the one-time City man would be willing to burn some bridges with his previous employers by joining United remains to be seen, although if the £86m-rated dynamo is interested in a move, the Red Devils should certainly pounce.

2 Michael Olise

News broke last week that Ratcliffe was eyeing up a move for Michael Olise as one of his first signings at Old Trafford, with reports indicating that the Crystal Palace starlet has a release clause in his contract that comes into effect this summer.

While still just 22, the England-born, France U21 international has sparkled in the Premier League of late, notably contributing 11 assists last term to emerge as the real creative hub in the side at Selhurst Park.

A return of two goals last season also included a breathtaking, stoppage-time free-kick in the 1-1 draw with Ten Hag's side, with that moment of magic halting what momentarily looked like a possible title charge for the Red Devils at the time.

Although there are reports that the Eagles star may favour a move to rivals Arsenal instead at the end of the season, he would certainly be a worthy candidate to replace Antony on the right-hand side.

3 Johan Bakayoko

United fans would no doubt dread the prospect of snapping up another left-footed youngster who is thriving in the Eredivisie - amid Antony's woes - yet PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko has warranted Ten Hag's interest amid his sparkling displays of late.

Still only 20, the Belgian sensation already has 17 goals and assists to his name in just 27 games in all competitions this season, with broadcaster Jack Collins describing him as an "absolute handful for defenders", as a result of his devastating showings in the Europa League.

Likened to Chelsea's Noni Madueke - who was also previously on the books at PSV - and described as a 'physical phenomenon' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the fleet-footed ace could well represent a wildcard option for United to consider this year.

4 Donyell Malen

There have been suggestions that the Old Trafford side have held internal talks regarding a potential loan-to-buy offer for Borussia Dortmund gem, Donyell Malen, with the Dutchman part of the same agency as the likes of Ten Hag, Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund.

Formerly part of Arsenal's youth set-up - prior to shining at PSV - the 24-year-old could be deserving of a return to English football, having caught the eye this season with six goals and two assists in all competitions.

While hardly prolific, the wideman - who can also play through the middle - did previously sparkle during his stint in Eindhoven, recording 79 goals and assists in just 116 games across all fronts.

Like Bakayoko, the 5 foot 11 marksman may not be the high-profile replacement for Antony that some may be craving, although he is certainly a figure of "incredible potential", as hailed by Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl.

5 Serge Gnabry

And finally, sticking with the Bundesliga, United could look to Sane's teammate Serge Gnabry to oust Antony in 2024, with the one-time Arsenal man having already proven himself against Premier League opposition in recent years.

Despite being cast off by the Gunners in 2016 - after also making just three appearances for West Bromwich Albion while on loan at the Hawthorns - the 28-year-old has gone on to blossom in his native Germany, boasting a haul of 82 goals in 229 games for Bayern to date.

Capable of playing on either wing, like Sane, the one-time Werder Bremen ace has been a thorn in the side of English opposition in the Champions League in recent years, memorably scoring four in a 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, while also scoring twice against Chelsea later in that same season.

Gnabry was also on the scoresheet as Tuchel's men ran out 4-3 winners over United in the group stage earlier in the current campaign, with Ten Hag and co having seen first-hand the impact he can have in the final third.

A player of vast experience and proven quality, Gnabry would undoubtedly be a vast improvement on Antony.