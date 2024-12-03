An elite European side have held "new talks" to tie down one of their forwards with a brand-new contract, with Arsenal lurking in the background for his signature.

Arsenal draw transfer shortlist as Mikel Arteta targets new winger

The Gunners are back to their imperious best, winning their last three consecutive games by very convincing margins, including a 5-2 victory over West Ham United, which equalled the Premier League record for most goals scored within a first half.

Arsenal still languish nine points behind Arne Slot's near-unbeatable Liverpool team, who've lost just one league game so far this season, but we've seen even more surprising comebacks in years past - so Mikel Arteta is by no means dead and buried in the title race just yet.

Like many other sides, the north Londoners have been forced to contend and improvise with numerous injuries to key players so far, which has undoubtedly played a major role in their form overall.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori are just some of the Arsenal crop sidelined by injury at various points this term, with White missing until next year after undergoing knee surgery.

This has reportedly led Arsenal to scour the transfer market for alternatives to key men, including Saka (Mick Brown, Football Insider), as it is believed that interim director Jason Ayto and Emirates Stadium chiefs are targeting a new wide player.

Arsenal are keen on Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as one option, according to some reports, while rumoured summer target Nico Williams also remains on Arteta's transfer wishlist.

Closer to home, there are suggestions that Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is a target for Arsenal heading into 2025 (GiveMeSport). Another potentially astute option, who could be available at zero cost next summer, is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany international winger's future remains up in the air heading into next year, with Sane's contract expiring in the summer and elite clubs able to sign him for free.

Sky Sports Germany, via Florian Plettenberg, have reported that Arsenal are looking at signing Sane as a result, and they're keeping a keen eye on developments regarding a new deal, with Arteta and co weigh up the possibility of bringing a proven, elite winger to north London.

Bayern Munich hold "new talks" over Leroy Sané contract as Arsenal circle

Plettenberg has now shared a fresh update on the 28-year-old's future, as Bayern try to stop Sane from joining Arsenal or any other interested side for nothing.

Plettenberg writes that new talks have taken place over a new deal for the £239,000-per-week forward, and while the Bavarians are keen to tie him down, they would consider "top offers" for him as early as the January window - if no progress is made in talks.

Sane has Premier League experience from his time at Man City, where he worked closely with Arteta under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at the time.