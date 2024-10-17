Leroy Sane is now an outcast at Bayern Munich. A key player for Die Rekordmeister last term, the Germany international has played only cameo minutes for Vincent Kompany's side this term. Kompany, Sane's former Manchester City teammate who took charge of Bayern in the summer, prefers new boy Michael Olise on the right-hand side of his attack.

Though Sane has, according to Sky Germany, stated his intent to stay at the Allianz Arena and fight for his place, a number of clubs are keeping tabs in the hope that changes. Here's who is currently interested in the 28-year-old winger.

Age 28 Positions Right-wing, Left-wing, Attacking midfield Contract expiry 30th June 2025 Weekly wage £320,000 (Capology) Market value £50m (Transfermarkt) Linked clubs Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle

Manchester United

Manchester United have made a habit of buying out-of-favour Bayern Munich players in recent times, having signed Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from the German side this summer. Joshua Zirkzee, another of the Red Devils' summer signings, is also a former Bayern player.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sane is next on the ever-growing list of Bayern rejects United want to bring to Old Trafford. Plettenberg recently reported that United are 'monitoring' the former Manchester City winger.

Arsenal

Arsenal already boast a plethora of talent in wide areas, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling. Even Gabriel Jesus has been known to play out wide from time to time. But according to reports from Spain, manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more firepower on the flanks as his side navigate the complexities of mounting a Premier League title charge alongside playing in the Champions League.

The latest report claims Arsenal are "keeping a close eye" on Sane's situation. Arteta's Gunners came up against Sane and Bayern in the Champions League last season, with the Bavarians coming out on top after edging Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate.

Newcastle United

According to a recent update from GiveMeSport, Newcastle United are "keeping tabs" on Sane, with the Magpies well aware that they may be able to land him for free next summer. Other reports from Spain claim Newcastle are "determined" to sign the winger, with the wealthy hierarchy at St. James' Park viewing Sane as a player who can finally help re-establish the club as one of the best in the country.

Given his previous record in England with Manchester City (Sane scored 39 goals and registered 43 assists in 135 games for the Cityzens between 2016 and 2020), it's easy to see why that would be the case.