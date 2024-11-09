West Ham United and Everton played out a fairly drab 0-0 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Sean Dyche’s side continue a strong run despite a poor quality in the game overall. They have now lost just one in their last seven games, which was a 1-0 defeat last weekend to Southampton.

It was not a game of few shots, but they were low quality. Despite the fact the Hammers had 11 shots and Everton 18, as per Sofascore, neither side really tested the opposition goalkeeper. There were just ten shots on target between each side, with the Toffees registering just four of those.

There were few excellent chances for the visitors with Jesper Lindstrom squandering their best opportunity. His headed effort from an Orel Mangala cross was well-tipped over by Hammers goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski. The home side also had some great chances to win it late on, including a huge opportunity for Crysencio Summerville. However, the winger could only hit the post.

Despite a tough day at the office, there were some good performers in a Blue shirt at the London Stadium, and there were certainly positives for Sean Dyche to take away from the clash in East London.

Everton’s best performers vs. West Ham

The man who kept the Toffees in the game today was their goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. The England number one pulled off some superb saves, particularly at the death, to keep the score at 0-0 and ensure his side travelled back to Merseyside with a point. That included a fantastic stop to deny Danny Ings, with the Toffees goalkeeper managing to get a hand on his deflected shot.

Pickford received a 9/10 rating, the highest amongst his teammates, from Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley. He praised the Toffees shot-stopper’s performance, noting he made 'five impressive stops' against the Hammers.

It was not just Pickford who kept the Toffees in the game, but England teammate Jarrad Branthwaite also performed superbly. Beesley gave him an 8/10 for his afternoon’s work, praising his 'immaculate reading of the game, pace and power', something which Dyche’s side have missed in his absence.

The centre-back’s stats from the game are impressive, too. Branthwaite won three out of the four duels he contested, won three from his three attempted tackles and made three clearances. It was an excellent performance.

As good as the likes of Pickford and Branthwaite performed against the Hammers, there were some players who struggled, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin’s stats vs. West Ham

It has been a tough season so far for Toffees number nine Calvert-Lewin. He has scored twice this season, although the goalless draw at the London Stadium was his seventh consecutive Premier League game without a goal.

As has often been the case this season for the experienced centre-forward, chances were few and far between for Calvert-Lewin. Despite his presence up front, his teammates struggled to find the striker, although he still worked hard despite the lack of service.

Indeed, the 27-year-old’s stats from the afternoon show just how little he actually got in the game. Calvert-Lewin had just 33 touches, fewer even than Pickford’s 46. He managed just 56% of his passes, completing ten of 18, lost the ball 12 times and had three shots off target. The striker did work hard without the ball, however, winning three out of his six aerial duels.

Calvert-Lewin stats vs. West Ham Stat Number Touches 33 Pass accuracy 56% Passes completed 10/18 Number of times possession lost 12 Shots off target 3 Aerial duels won 3/6 Ground duels won 2/3 Stats from Sofascore

Calvert-Lewin earned himself a 6/10 rating from Beesley. He was praised for how he worked without the ball and the fact he could 'keep the Hammers defenders on their toes', although the journalist did note he was 'without any clearcut openings' all game.

Although he has been short of service, Dyche may well soon consider dropping the striker after the international break.

He has not looked much of a threat in front of goal, and with a long goal drought only increased on Saturday afternoon, the Toffees boss could decide enough is enough and drop him, in search of goals and wins ahead of a big relegation battle.