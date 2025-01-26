A big European club have held talks to sign a £75,000-a-week Aston Villa player before the transfer window closes, according to a Sky Sports journalist.

Aston Villa transfer news

It has been a busy month for the Midlands side, as they have already added Donyell Malen to their squad in a £21 million deal from Borussia Dortmund. The forward was followed by Andres Garcia, who joined from Levante, and Diego Carlos has left Villa Park in recent days to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Villa’s transfer business doesn’t look to be stopping there, as Unai Emery has admitted that he is open to doing more business before the deadline. Emery said: "We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving.

"Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and, of course, we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos.”

However, Villa’s end of the window could be focused on the future of striker Jhon Duran, as West Ham have already seen a bid worth £57 million, including add-ons, rejected. Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are emerging as very serious contenders, as they are apparently considering a winter bid. Meanwhile, PSG are ready to offer Marco Asensio in exchange for Duran, as they are only willing to offer £59 million to sign the Colombian international.

Big club hold talks to sign £75K-p/w Aston Villa ace

Duran may not be the only Villa player to be the subject of transfer interest as the January transfer deadline approaches, as according to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen are working on a transfer to sign Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa.

Plettenberg reports that talks were held on Saturday, but as of yet, Villa and Leverkusen are yet to reach an agreement. Buendia, who has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park, is high on Leverkusen’s list of transfers this month. He goes on to add that the midfielder is “open” to joining Xabi Alonso’s side, but there is still more to do for a deal to be completed.

Since then, David Ornstein has revealed that Buendia and Villa have now actually agreed terms over a new deal until 2026, with the club not planning to sanction a permanent exit.

Buendia, who earns £75,000 a week at Villa Park, has been with the Midlands side since July 2021, and while he was a regular in the side in the last two campaigns, so far this season, he has fallen very much out of favour.

Emiliano Buendia's Aston Villa stats Apps 96 Goals 10 Assists 9

The Argentina international has started just three games in all competitions, his last being in the defeat to AS Monaco last week. Given his situation, it is no surprise to see Buendia being linked with a move away this month, but Leverkusen are not the only side interested, as Leeds United have also been credited with a move for Buendia, as Daniel Farke has worked with the midfielder before at Norwich City.