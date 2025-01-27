A big European club have made an approach to sign a £25 million Manchester City ace, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man City transfer news

The January transfer window is normally a quiet month for the Blues, but this time it hasn’t been anything but, as they have already made three signings in the form of Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush.

However, the Premier League champions may not be stopping there, as the City Group and Man City are set to hold talks with Sverre Nypan. The 18-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career soon and has flown to Manchester to discuss the project and the idea of joining the club. It is believed that City could sign Nypan and then loan him out to Girona in Spain, a decision that the midfielder is going to take his time on before deciding.

Another player who is on City’s radar is Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is seen as a “stop-gap option” for the Blues, as they try to find a replacement for Rodri.

Luiz joined the Italian giants in the summer but has struggled during his time in Turin, and he could be set for a loan move to the Etihad before the transfer window closes.

Club make approach to sign £25m Man City ace

As the Blues eye possibly one more signing, they could have a decision to make about one of their current players, as transfer expert Romano reports that Bayer Leverkusen have approached Man City to sign James McAtee.

The Bundesliga champions have offered a loan plus an option to buy, as manager Xabi Alonso is a “huge fan” of the midfielder and has been identified as the club’s first choice to replace the injured Martin Terrier.

However, this isn’t an easy deal for Leverkusen to complete, as it’s been previously reported that City could want as much as £25 million to sell McAtee, with it not clear how much the option in the offer is worth.

It has also been claimed that given City have brought in Marmoush, Pep Guardiola would be happy to let the City academy graduate leave, but Romano now reports that the City boss, along with the club, would be reluctant to allow McAtee to leave, as they feel he can become a regular starter.

James McAtee's Man City stats Apps 21 Goals 5 Assists 0

The 22-year-old, who Guardiola once dubbed “special,” has appeared in 14 games in all competitions this season. He has started just four of those games but recently impressed against Salford City, a game in which he scored a hat trick, and impressed in a cameo against Ipswich Town, where he netted a goal in their 6-0 win.

McAtee has come off the bench in five of their last six games in the Premier League and Champions League, but it is unclear if that is enough for him to turn down a move to Leverkusen, where his minutes could increase.