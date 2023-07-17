Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed one of the stronger starts to this summer window, securing their top target in James Maddison, a replacement for Hugo Lloris in Guglielmo Vicario, the shrewd free transfer of Manor Solomon and cemented the permanent acquisitions of two loan players in Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.

Already Ange Postecoglou has them in a much stronger position for the new campaign, but he will be far from finished in ushering in his new age of hopeful prosperity.

Focus has clearly turned towards defensive reinforcements now, with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba both of interest to the Lilywhites.

And yet, it is instead Levi Colwill who seems to have piqued their interest, seeking to crash the party and pry this talented England U21 international from Chelsea's paws.

Although the eventual fee might prove a stumbling block for the often-shrewd Daniel Levy, especially given a £40m bid from Brighton and Hove Albion for his services has already been rejected, the Spurs chairman has showcased his propensity to spend this summer that could extend to the centre-back.

After all, the 20-year-old's signing could prove an instrumental one in underpinning this new philosophy, as a defensive stalwart who could be around north London for the next decade.

What makes Levi Colwill so good?

In fact, Colwill's impressive comfort when in possession as well as his defensive security could draw comparisons with a former centre-back favourite of the fans, Toby Alderweireld.

The right-footed Belgian was signed in the second summer of Mauricio Pochettino's reign and ended up playing 236 times for the club before leaving in 2021.

Not only was he famed for his domineering displays, but his ability to pick out a pass arguably ushered in the new phase of the modern-day centre-back.

During arguably the apex of his Premier League career, which came during the 2015/16 campaign, his 7.28 average match rating was underpinned by an 80% pass accuracy, 70% dribble success rate, 1.2 tackles and 7.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

To compare this with Colwill's recent loan term at Brighton and it is clear that the foundation is in place for him to perfectly emulate the success had across Alderweireld's six years.

His 6.76 average rating in the league was buoyed by an impressive 89% pass accuracy, 100% dribble success, and 2.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Then, as if to emphasise his rise to prominence, he played a key role in England's U21 EURO's victory this summer, in which they did not concede a single goal. Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig had outlined the promise held back in 2021 though, writing: "18 years of age. Outrageous start to his pro career. Amazing talent."

Able to cruise out from the back and boasting the talent to then pick the right pass with his stellar left foot, the future of Colwill remains incredibly bright. It is no surprise that Liverpool are so keen to add him to their ever-improving squad, whilst his west London employers so desperately want to keep ahold of him.

However, perhaps a move to north London could prove most beneficial, joining as the catalyst to uphold a new era at Spurs, which is sure to be built around Postecoglou's perfect philosophy to align with his play style.

In doing so, he too could occupy the role that Alderweireld did with Pochettino, as the defensive leader to underpin his new reign.