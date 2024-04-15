Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of finishing inside the top four were dealt a blow over the weekend as they were hammered 4-0 by Newcastle United in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou's side were put to the sword at St. James' Park and their misery was compounded by Aston Villa going on to beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

Those results have left Spurs three points behind the Villans, who sit in fourth as it stands, with a game in hand, in the battle to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

Whilst there is still plenty to play for on the pitch this season, Daniel Levy and his team are already working on possible targets to bolster the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham's interest in Championship star

According to Football Insider, Spurs could land transfer target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for a cut-price fee if Leicester City miss out on promotion. The Foxes are currently second in the Championship and one point ahead of Leeds United in third, with a game in hand, as they chase automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke claims that Enzo Maresca's side could be forced to sell some of their star players if they remain in the second division, due to their financial problems.

They breached Profit and Sustainability Rules by £25-30 million based on calculations from their 2022-23 accounts, and face a points deduction should they make it back to the top-flight.

The outlet claims that Leicester wanted £40m+ for the attacking midfielder during the January transfer window, amid interest from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, they could now accept an offer as low as £30m if they fall short in their bid to win promotion.

Football Insider add that a £30m offer from Tottenham could now be accepted by Leicester, but does not state how likely Levy is to make a formal approach for the English star.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Championship form

The Foxes magician was named in the Championship Team of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign on Sunday night, but just missed out on Player of the Season to Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

He has been a wizard in midfield for Leicester throughout the season, with a consistent stream of goals and assists, and deservedly earned his place in the division's best XI, alongside the likes of Gabriel Sara, Summerville, and former Spurs man Kyle Walker-Peters.

23/24 Championship Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Appearances 41 Sofascore rating 7.68 Goals 12 Assists 13 Big chances created 19 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Dewsbury-Hall, who has been dubbed an "all-action" number eight by analyst Ben Mattinson, has been directly involved in 25 goals in 41 appearances from a central midfield position in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Heung-min Son (15) is the only Tottenham player with more than ten Premier League goals, and no Spurs star has registered more than Son's nine assists.

Postecoglou does not have a midfielder who has consistently delivered goals and assists at an impressive rate, which suggests that Dewsbury-Hall could add another dimension to the team's attack if he can translate his form over to the top-flight.