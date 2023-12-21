Few could have predicted the superstar Gareth Bale would become when he was snapped up as a mere teenager by Tottenham Hotspur back in the summer of 2007.

Signed from Southampton by Daniel Levy for a reported fee of around £10m, it is fair to say that the Welshman's time in north London didn't get off to the best of starts, as he endured a run of 24 Premier League games without recording a win over the next few years.

Such were his early struggles, there have even been claims made subsequently that the Lilywhites were contemplating moving the youngster on at one stage, with the Cardiff native having been unable to truly force his way into the first-team reckoning.

Fortunately for Spurs, that early exit never occurred, with Bale truly announcing himself onto the world stage with his heroics both home and away against Inter Milan in the Champions League in 2010, toying with the experienced Maicon in extraordinary fashion.

Converted from a forward-thinking full-back into a flying winger, the now-retired machine swiftly cemented his status as the talisman at N17, notably bringing an end to his first spell at the club with a haul of 40 goals and assists in 44 games in just 2012/13 alone - prior to his then world-record move to Real Madrid.

While the club have since enjoyed the delights of homegrown talent and club-record scorer, Harry Kane, few imports have managed to get anywhere close to reaching the levels of Bale, such was his devastating brilliance.

Related Spurs: What would Tottenham's starting XI look like if they never sold Bale? What could the Lilywhites have looked like in 2013/14 had the Welsh wizard not been allowed to join Real Madrid?

That could all change, however, if Levy is able to get his hands on another teenage sensation in 2024, with young Roony Bardghji perhaps set to be the Englishman's biggest capture since Bale all those years ago.

Spurs transfer news - Roony Bardghji

As per a recent report from transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Ange Postecoglou's side are among a raft of Premier League and European clubs who are showing an interest in the 18-year-old starlet, with the winger's current side, FC Copenhagen, said to be "ready to sell" their prized asset.

The suggestion is that Tottenham - as well as Manchester United, among others - have been keeping a close watch on the Sweden U21 international of late, ahead of a possible move during the January transfer window.

In his piece for 90min, Bailey revealed that Chelsea are also hoping to win the race for his signature and could even look to reach an agreement ahead of the player eventually moving at the end of the season, although Spurs are among those also in the frame.

The Danish outfit's desire to part ways with the Kuwait-born talent has come amid the fact that his contract is set to expire in 2025, thus ensuring that Copenhagen will look to cash in as soon as possible in order to maximise the potential transfer fee.

As per a prior report from Football Insider - which noted Brighton and Hove Albion's interest in Bardghji - any suitor is likely to have to cough up £30m in order to strike an agreement, with such an offer likely to be accepted by his current side.

Roony Bardghji's style of play

It may seem far-fetched to tip the Copenhagen gem to follow in the footsteps of Bale considering his relative youth, yet this is a player who is already being talked about as the 'Swedish Messi', such is his sky-high potential.

Lauded as an "absolutely crazy talent" by Jacek Kulig - who has also likened the wing wizard to Messi - Bardghji has remarkably already made 71 first-team appearances for his current side despite his age, scoring 15 goals and contributing one assist in that time.

Much like Bale, the 5 foot 8 speedster is a left-footed attacker who typically operates as part of a front three, with his list of strengths - such as his pace and acceleration - also akin to the Welshman, who was renowned for his "frightening" pace, as per Zinedine Zidane

Roony Bardghji characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Pace (very strong) Aerial duels Acceleration (very strong) Technique (very strong) Ball control (very strong) Dribbling (very strong) Flair (very strong) Agility (very strong) Creativity (very strong) Balance (very strong) Finishing (strong) Ambidexterity (strong) via Jacek Kulig

Arguably the "most talented youngster in Scandinavia" at present - as per Kulig - Bardghji seemingly has the credentials to blossom even further in the years to come, with any figure with such a vast array of strengths, and an apparent likeness to Messi, likely to be one to keep an eye on.

Roony Bardghji's season by numbers

2023 has been a particularly impressive year for Bardghji so far, with the £30m-rated superstar having remarkably scored 11 goals in just 30 games in all competitions, including netting seven times from only 17 Superliga appearances.

It is in the Champions League where his crowning moment came, however, with the wideman scoring a late winner in the thrilling 4-3 victory over Man United on home soil - a goal that proved crucial in the Danish side clinching progression to the knockout stages.

That last-gasp clincher showcased just what a wand of a left foot Bardghji truly has, as the Swede lashed in a bouncing effort past a helpless Andre Onana in the sticks, hitting the ball on the half volley in a manner that belied his years.

To have that composure to finish so sweetly in such a high-stakes game is no doubt a large part of the reason why clubs across Europe have begun to sit up and take notice, with Spurs needing to do all they can to try and get ahead of the queue before next month.

If they can win the race for his signature, then Levy and co could well be able to land the closest thing to Bale they've had since the former Saints star departed for Madrid back in 2013.

What a prospect that would be, indeed.