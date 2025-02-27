Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy could offer an "attractive contract" to a Spain international, with the Lilywhites making transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

Tottenham suffer fourteenth Premier League defeat with Man City loss

Spurs are beginning to slowly turn a corner under Ange Postecoglou, thanks to the return of key squad members from injury, but Premier League champions Man City still inflicted their fourteenth top flight loss of the campaign on Wednesday evening.

Erling Haaland's winner proved the difference for Pep Guardiola as Spurs maintain their uphill battle to try and climb out of the bottom ten, but Postecoglou used the match to experiment in attack.

Wilson Odobert was handed his first start since September against City, with club captain Son Heung-min dropping to the bench, as Tottenham's manager does his best to cope without star striker Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man City (home) Today Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th Chelsea (away) April 2nd Southampton (home) April 5th

"I thought he was great," said Postecoglou on Odobert's display against Man City. "It was important tonight that him, Destiny and Brennan got some minutes. Again, it’s one thing to get guys back from injury but we have got to get them up to speed as quick as we possibly can.