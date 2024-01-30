Tottenham Hotspur remain active in the market as they look to add another player to their squad before the January transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

Tottenham's search for a midfielder

Spurs have snapped up Timo Werner, on loan from RB Leipzig, and Radu Dragusin, on a permanent deal from Genoa, to bolster their side so far this month. However, Daniel Levy is still working to bring in a new central midfielder for Ange Postecoglou, who currently has the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to pick from.

Recent reports claim that the Lilywhites are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign England international Conor Gallagher from their rivals.

The report states that Tottenham want to sign a central midfielder as a priority and they appear to have identified the Blues captain as their top target. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side are demanding a staggering £80m for their skipper and it remains to be seen whether or not Spurs are willing to meet their demands.

The same report adds that Spurs could make a sensational late swoop to sign Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich if they fail to land Gallagher. Football Insider claim that the 28-year-old maestro, whose current contract is due to expire at the end of next season, could be allowed to depart the Bundesliga giants.

They run the risk of losing him for nothing next year if they do not cash in on him in this window or the summer, if he does not put pen to paper on an extension, and Tottenham could take advantage of this situation by moving for his signature. The outlet reveals that Bayern would be willing to part ways with their star midfielder for a fee of up to £60m, although they claim that it could also be as low as £40m.

Kimmich would be a dream alternative to Gallagher as the experienced star could offer far more quality and control in possession for Postecoglou in the middle of the park.

Men's Top 5 Leagues and European Competitions over the last 365 days Statistic (per 90) Conor Gallagher Joshua Kimmich Passes attempted 55.18 88.65 Progressive passes 5.92 9.77 Assists 0.13 0.22 Expected assists 0.12 0.23 Shot-creating actions 2.86 4.41

As you can see in the table above, the Germany international excels when it comes to progressing play into dangerous areas for his teammates to either score or create for another player to score. The £60m-rated midfield general, who was once lauded as "phenomenal" by Jose Mourinho, has also made 6.1 ball recoveries per match in the Bundesliga this season, compared to Gallagher's 6.9 per outing in the Premier League for Chelsea.

This suggests that there is not a significant difference in their defensive work for their respective clubs, whilst Kimmich offers far more on the ball for his team.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Therefore, the Bayern star could be a dream alternative to the England international due to the qualities he could provide in possession to build up attacks effectively and consistently from a number six or eight position under Postecoglou.