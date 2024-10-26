Tottenham Hotspur have recruited very well over the last couple seasons, giving current boss Ange Postecoglou all of the tools to try and secure Champions League football in North London.

The Aussie registered a fifth-placed finish during his debut campaign in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on a top four spot and subsequently having to settle for a Europa League place instead.

It was undoubtedly a disappointment to miss out after such a promising first year at the helm for the 59-year-old, but it’s given him that foundation to build on for the current campaign.

However, the signings of Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall and Timo Werner have allowed for Spurs to make a 100% start to their European campaign - highlighting the hierarchy’s excellent recruitment in recent times.

It’s certainly a stark contrast from a couple of years ago, with the club investing their funds erratically and failing to get their money’s worth - resulting in a huge financial drain.

Spurs’ transfers during the 2019/20 season

After four successive top-four finishes in the Premier League, there was always a question as to whether Spurs could invest and reach the next level, particularly after their Champions League final defeat in 2019.

Those questions were duly answered with owner Daniel Levy splashing over £100m on new additions during the 2019/20 season to try and take his side to a title battle.

However, big-money transfers such as Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, unfortunately, didn’t work out, with the latter costing a then club-record of £63m before departing on a free transfer just a couple of years later.

The Frenchman made just 91 appearances between 2019 and last summer when he departed and joined Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in his homeland as he attempted to rebuild his career.

He wasn’t the only player who arrived in North London with a lot of promise, as Levy forked out another hefty sum on a player - keeping one eye on the youngster for the future.

The player who Levy sold too soon

Winger Jack Clarke arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an £8.5m deal that summer before rejoining Championship side Leeds United on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The youngster caught the eye with his direct dribbling skills and ability to beat a man - looking as though the club had managed to grab themselves a bargain, with Clarke having the potential to develop in North London.

However, it would be a move to forget for the attacker, who only made four first-team appearances during his two years as a senior member - subsequently having various loans away from Spurs before departing permanently.

He would join Sunderland for just £750k before add-ons, with the move allowing him to gain valuable first-team minutes, scoring 27 times in 94 appearances for the Black Cats, helping them close in on a return to the Premier League after flirting with the play-offs.

Clarke’s subsequent form in England’s second tier saw newly promoted Ipswich Town make a move for him, finally allowing him to be a top-flight player, drawing some comparisons to some elite talents in the process.

The 23-year-old was compared to Manchester City's £100m signing Jack Grealish by former Arsenal ace Alan Smith during a recent meeting with Aston Villa and when delving into their respective stats from the current campaign, it’s not a far-fetched comparison at all.

The Tractor Boys winger has registered the same number of combined goals and assists as the City attacker, but is averaging the same number of shots per 90 so far this campaign.

How Clarke & Grealish compare in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Clarke Grealish Games played 6 7 Minutes played 303 346 Goals & assists 1 1 Goals & assists per 90 0.3 0.2 Shots taken 1.8 1.8 Take-ons completed 2.7 2.1 Take-on success 60% 57% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more take-one per game and has a higher success rate all whilst featuring for fewer minutes than Grealish since the start of the season.

The £750k fee received for the youngster was far too cheap, but they did receive a sell-on fee upon his move to Ipswich this summer.

However, many people around North London will be wishing that they had kept him given his excellent form and comparisons of late - potentially being a better option than the likes of Werner in Postecoglou’s current side.