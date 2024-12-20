It's been about a year and a half since Tottenham Hotspur decided to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new permanent manager.

Since then, it would be fair to say the Australian has got some things right, like bringing back the entertainment factor to the team, but also some things wrong, such as his inability to deal with the team's consistency problems.

However, one area where he has generally found more success than failure has been transfers, as the likes of Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and others have generally improved the team.

That said, there have been a couple of duds, including one Postecoglou was initially very excited about but should probably be moved on in the summer.

Postecoglou's poor signings

Before we get to the player in question, it's worth examining another of Postecoglou's questionable additions to Spurs' squad: Timo Werner.

The former Chelsea ace joined the club on a surprise six-month loan deal in January of this year, and while there was initial optimism that the Australian's attacking philosophy would help unlock the Werner of old, that optimism quickly faded.

By the end of the campaign, the German international had scored just two goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances, and while that's not an abysmal return, it's clearly not good enough for a club of Spurs' stature.

Well, the board and manager seemed to disagree, as the 28-year-old was re-signed on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, but based on his performances this season, we can't imagine that's an option that will be taken.

For example, in his 20 appearances, the Stuttgart-born flop has found the back of the net just once and provided just three assists to boot.

Werner's Spurs record Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 14 20 Minutes 905' 724' Goals 2 1 Assists 3 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.35 0.20 Minutes per Goal Involvement 181' 181' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the decision to re-sign the experienced forward is a baffling one, but the one positive is that the club didn't have to pay a transfer fee to do so, which cannot be said about another of the manager's poor signings.

The Postecoglou signing who should be sold

So, with most of Postecoglou's signings working out to some extent over the last year and a half, it should come as no surprise that the player we are talking about is Radu Dragusin, who joined the club from Genoa in January for £26.7m after being told the manager "really wanted" to sign him.

To be clear, though, we are not suggesting that Spurs get rid of the Romanian international next month, as that would be incredibly irresponsible given the current injury problems, but come the summer, he should be moved on.

Now, to his credit, the experienced defender has done reasonably well in moments this season, filling in for his injured teammates.

Nevertheless, for everything he does well, he seems to make a mistake or simply struggle to do the basics.

For example, in the Europa League alone, he's made a whole host of errors, from his red card against Qarabağ to gifting Osimhen a goal in the game against Galatasaray and looking entirely out of his depth against Rangers last week, although he wasn't the only one.

Moreover, he's put in his fair share of dire displays in the league this season as well, starting in the defeats to Bournemouth, Chelsea and Ipswich Town, the latter of which was so poor that journalist Mitch Fretton described him as an "absolute horror show."

Ultimately, while Dragusin is likely good enough to play in the Premier League, it's become apparent that he's not good enough to be an important player for Spurs.

Therefore, if the club want to progress under Postecoglou, they should look to sell the defender in the summer.