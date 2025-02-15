There’s no denying that injuries have decimated Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur squad throughout 2024/25, massively halting his progress in the role.

Spurs sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, way behind the expectations set by many at the start of the season after the funds spent by Daniel Levy.

However, the injuries have demonstrated the added need for new signings in the not-too-distant future, to prevent such a situation from rearing its head once again.

The centre-back department has taken the biggest beating, with various players having to operate out of position to fill the void left by the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Archie Gray only joined in the summer, but has rarely operated in his natural central midfield role, often having to feature at the heart of the defence - but doing so excellently given his teenage years.

Spurs’ injury crisis in 2024/25

Whilst some players are starting to return to first-team training after their respective lay-offs, the injuries have been that bad, 11 first-team members were missing at one stage, highlighting the issues Ange has been faced with.

The Aussie has been extremely vocal about his frustration amid the crisis, stating how difficult his task has been over the last couple of months.

Despite the issues he’s been faced with, the Lilywhites still have a chance to end their drought without a trophy, reaching the next stage of the Europa League - entering the knockout phase as a result.

However, regardless of whether or not they are to claim the European title, Levy needs to get his chequebook out over the summer to hand Postecoglou the chance to showcase what he’s capable of with the strength in depth he needs.