Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a big summer of spending should they continue their strong form under Ange Postecoglou, with chairman Daniel Levy ready to loosen the purse strings once more ahead of the new campaign.

Spurs loving life under Big Ange

One of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League, Tottenham and their new boss have bought an exciting brand of attacking football to north London that offers a stark contrast to the football on offer by Postecoglou's predecessors, and which has swept the Spurs faithful along for the ride, with plenty of late goals giving them a helping hand on the way.

Such has been his success that he has recently been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool role, though the Australian has distanced himself from that posting in recent days.

“I may be on a shortlist? I don’t think I want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what is my priorities in life and my profession right now”, he told the media when quizzed on the matter.

In fact, it appears that he is already looking forward to the summer transfer window in north London.

Spurs chiefs plot youth overhaul

As can be seen below, Tottenham haven't been afraid to splash the cash since Postecoglou came to the helm, and have been richly rewarded with a fine season so far. They were one of just nine sides to make a permanent transfer in January, signing Radu Dragusin from Genoa, while they also bought Timo Werner to the club on loan with an option to buy the German in the summer.

Spurs arrivals under Ange Cost (£) Guglielmo Vicario 15m James Maddison 40m Brennan Johnson 45m Micky Van de Ven 35m Manor Solomon Free Alejo Veliz 10m Radu Dragusin 25m Timo Werner Loan

Now, they are keen to continue their upward momentum and Daniel Levy has reportedly loosened the purse strings in north London once more.

According to Football Insider writer Pete O'Rourke, the ex-Celtic boss will be backed with a "huge" overhaul in the summer window, with a defender and a winger high on his list of priorities. Top of the list is a striker though, with Spurs among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in Brentford attacker Ivan Toney in recent weeks, with the England attacker also attracting the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea and almost certain to leave Brentford this summer.

They have already landed one signing this summer, with Spurs snapping up talented teen Lucas Bergvall from Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish top flight. They have also completed deals for young trio Luka Vuskovic, Ashley Phillips and Alejo Veliz in recent months, and they want to build up a core of young and exciting players before they become household names, with a "blitz" of Bergvall-esque deals expected throughout 2024.

With a feel-good atmosphere in north London at the moment, it is easy to see why the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is an attractive destination right now.