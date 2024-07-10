Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy are willing to pay £60 million for an "ice-cold" forward, which would be enough to complete a deal.

Spurs expected to make more attacking signings

Timo Werner comes as Spurs' first outright attacking addition of this summer, with the German putting pen to paper on a loan extension which will see him remain in north London until the end of next season.

The new deal includes an £8.5 million option to buy him outright next summer, as widely reported, which is some way below the £15 million buy clause which Spurs originally agreed with Leipzig in January.

While Werner is staying is undoubtedly good news for Ange Postecoglou, who keeps a versatile and pacey forward tailor-made to his interchangeable system, it remains the case that Spurs are in the market for new attackers.

Tottenham are believed to be contenders for the signing of Desire Doue from Rennes, among others, as technical director Johan Lange and Levy scour the market for exciting forwards.

Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams is another player of interest to Spurs, coming after a phenomenal campaign in Spain where he racked up 19 assists in all competitions. As well as the 21-year-old and Doue, players closer to home in Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze have been mentioned as well.

The latter, who is currently representing England at Euro 2024, enjoyed a brilliant season at Palace last term - bagging 11 goals and six assists in all competitions under Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner.

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and there is a growing number of clubs eyeing up a move for defender Marc Guehi, following his impressive campaign at the Euros.

Eze could well join both Guehi and Olise out the door, given the attacker's contract includes a £60 million release clause which would render Palace powerless to stop his exit from Selhurst Park.

Tottenham prepared to trigger £60 million release clause for Eze

According to The Sun, Tottenham are willing spend £60 million to trigger Eze's release clause, with league champions Man City willing to do exactly the same thing.

This would make the "ice-cold" 25-year-old one of Spurs' most expensive ever signings, showing just how highly they rate the former QPR star. Interestingly, pundit Alan Hutton has previously backed Levy to pay £60m for Eze.

“He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality," said Hutton to Tottenham News.

"He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”