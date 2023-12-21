Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy are reportedly "in a hurry to close" one move for a standout starlet as Spurs prepare to bid for him.

Postecoglou requests new centre-back at Spurs

Following manager Ange Postecoglou's incredible start to the Premier League campaign, where they won eight out of a possible ten top flight matches at one point, Spurs went on a downward spiral after a series of key injuries.

Micky van de Ven pulled up with a hamstring problem in Tottenham's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in early November, and Cristian Romero's suspension meant Postecoglou was left without both of his first choice centre-backs.

The north Londoners went on to lose four out of a possible five, before finally breaking that streak with a recent thrashing of Newcastle. While Romero is back and available again, Postecoglou was forced to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as the makeshift centre-back pairing for a time.

Levy and Tottenham's boss will be keen to avoid a repeat of that, so it's reported that Spurs are prioritising the signing of a new centre-back in January. The Lilywhites are believed to have even already opened talks to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Publicly, Spurs' head coach has admitted to British media that he quite simply needs new centre-back options.

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's defence (via football.london).

"We’ve been very fortunate that he [Davies] has been able to fill in for us there. He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.

"Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

As well as the likes of Todibo, Genoa star Radu Dragusin is still being linked despite his proposed new deal with the club.

Spurs "in a hurry to close" Dragusin move

Italian news outlet Fantacalcio have an update on the Romanian's potential move to Tottenham. Indeed, they claim Spurs would be in a hurry to close a deal for Dragusin and are preparing an offer to sign the Genoa starlet next month.

Radu Dragusin's best performances - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Genoa 1-0 Verona 7.60 Genoa 4-1 Roma 7.56 Genoa 1-0 Salernitana 7.50 Lazio 0-1 Genoa 7.45 Torino 1-0 Genoa 6.96

The 21-year-old, who's been called a "rising star" of Serie A (Mazhar Abbas), is also attracting interest from clubs in Italy but it is Levy and co who would apparently have no trouble paying his asking price.

Dragusin has been a crucial mainstay of Alberto Gilardino's side this season, starting 16 Serie A game and putting in some big performances.